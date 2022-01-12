Miracle fruit can reduce glucose and prevent diabetes

Two very common conditions among Brazilians can be controlled through healthy eating: high glucose it’s the diabetes. When in early cases, the combination of physical exercise and the right foods can help lower blood sugar levels.

Recently, researchers at the University of Maryland, in the United States, conducted a study to find out which fruits can help control high glucose. And the result was bluberry, a fruit known in Brazil as blueberry.

What are the benefits of berries against blood sugar levels?

The scientists’ discovery shows that blueberry is rich in polyphenols and bioactive anthocyanin compounds. The substance has anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-obesity, anti-cancer functions, in addition to contributing to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

According to the study, published in the scientific journal MDPI, it was found that incorporating blueberries into the diet reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes. Another advantage detected in the study also pointed to an improvement in insulin resistance – the substance is responsible for controlling the blood glucose levels.

Despite the positive findings, the researchers announced that more studies on the fruit are still needed to ensure greater potential for information.

“Additionally, the benefits on glucose tolerance after consuming blueberries were studied. However, firm conclusions regarding the antidiabetic effect of the fruit cannot be defined, as there are few clinical studies on the subject. The evidence we have is promising, but it is necessary to expand the studies”, clarified the researchers.