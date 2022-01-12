Missing, Zopone/Unimed loses to Flamengo at the end of the turn

1

Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo In a point guard duel, Igor, from Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket, tries to contain Yago, from Flamengo

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was surpassed by Flamengo, on Tuesday night (11), by 103 to 59, in a match held at the Maracanãzinho Gym, in Rio de Janeiro. The result confirmed the fifth position for the team from Bauru in the first round of the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB14), with 10 wins (six as home team and four without the home team) and six defeats (two as home team and four being a visitor).

Without being able to count on Larry Taylor, Dontrell Brite, Samuel Pará, Thales, Gabriel Jaú, Rafael Hettsheimeir and Lukas Josuel tested positive for Covid-19, the Dragon’s starting quintet had: Igor, Felipe Vezaro, Enzo Ruiz, Alex Garcia and Danilo. In the first quarter, the teams changed in command of the score. On the Bauru side, the highlight of the partial was Felipe Vezaro, with eight points. Even with this good performance by their winger, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was surpassed by 24 to 19.

In the second quarter, pivot Neto, only 17 years old, scored six consecutive points, his first for Bauru in NBB history. Enzo Ruiz also scored six points in this partial, but Flamengo extended their advantage in the teams’ first half-time, 45-33.

At the start of the game, Alex Garcia already had three fouls committed, a factor that made him lose a good part of the third period. With difficulties in the relay, Bauru could not withstand the intensity of Rubro-Negro, who extended their advantage to 71 to 46 at the end of the third quarter. Felipe Vezaro was once again the team’s leading scorer in the period, scoring seven points.

In the fourth final, already managing the minutes of its main players, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket saw Flamengo continue increasing their advantage in the match and finishing the score at 103 to 59. The winger/pivot Danilo reached 12 points in the last partial, thus recording his scoring record in NBB history. Felipe Vezaro ended with 16, his third best mark in the NBB 2021/2022.

One of the youngest players in the team from Bauru, point guard João Guizardi spoke about the opportunity to participate with greater detail in the team’s rotation.

“It’s been a dream for me to play here at Maracanãzinho, a place I always saw on TV and where Bauru has also played in the championship final. I regret the fact that my teammates tested positive for Covid, but I thank the coaching staff for the opportunity, now is to keep working more and more to always evolve.”

Coach Guerrinha recognized the opponent’s superiority amidst the adversities experienced by Bauru at this time. “We already knew the difficulty we would find, Flamengo practically complete and we with embezzlement and sequence of games. This wears out a lot. So the objective today was to make a bigger relay to be able to have Enzo and Alex in a better condition for Sunday”, evaluated the coach by the Bauru Basket press office.

“We will wait for the exams to know who will be able to come back and help with the relay and the structure of the game, but what is positive is the way the boys entered today and played at this level against a team like Flamengo”, added the captain. from Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket.

The next game of Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will be on Sunday (16), at 8 pm, against São Paulo, at Ginásio do Morumbi. The match, on an eliminatory basis, is valid for the Super 8 Cup. The champion of this competition, which involves the best eight of the first round, will have the right to play the Basketball Champions League Americas next season.

Numbers of Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket players in this Tuesday’s duel:

João Guizardi – 3 rebounds and 2 assists

Felipe Vezaro – 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists

Alex Garcia – 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists

Danilo – 12 points and 8 rebounds

Igor – 6 points, 6 assists and 2 balls recovered

Enzo Ruiz – 9 points and 5 rebounds

Neto – 12 points and 3 rebounds