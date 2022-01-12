Model Valentina Boscardin, 18, dies of complications from Covid

The daughter of businesswoman Marcia Boscardin, the model Valentina Boscardin, only 18 years old, died as a result of complications from Covid-19. The news was released by the mother, who mourned the death of the young woman, who had taken two doses of the vaccine. She paid tribute to her daughter on social media.

According to the model’s friends, Valentina died early on Sunday morning, 9, due to Covid-19 after a thrombosis. Hospitalized a few days ago, the young woman had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

“It is with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes, may God welcome you with open arms. I’m down,” she wrote. “My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel ascends to heaven”, said Marcia on her social networks.

Influenced by her mother, who has a recognized career in the fashion world, with shows for brands such as Givenchy, Christian Dior, Mosquino, Valentino and Armani, in addition to having her face published on the covers of numerous magazines, Valentina had just started her life in catwalks, was part of the Ford Models cast and also planned his international career.

