Mom receives hate mail after naming her baby ‘Lucifer’

A young mother has sparked a scandal by naming her newborn son Lucifer. Josie King, 27, lives in Plymouth, UK.

When appearing on a BBC program themed around baby names, she shared her ‘bizarre’ choice for her son’s name, and was relentlessly criticized by the public. She got to receive not only messages of astonishment, but also of hate.

In an interview with British tabloid Devon Live, Josie, who is also the mother of a six-year-old girl named Talayla-May Barbara Elaine Kayleigh Kelsey Jade King, says she was not inspired by the devil when she named her seven-month-old son. It’s just an idea that popped into his head overnight and that, in the end, pleased him as an unusual name.

“There was no inspiration for the name. I’ve looked at a lot of baby books and I like unusual names. I don’t like standard names.”

Before finding out she was pregnant with a boy, Josie reveals that she also had an unconventional name in mind for a daughter. “Before I believed I was expecting a girl. And I decided to name her Narnia, but then I found out I was pregnant with a boy.”

For Josie, her name choices are based on her personality and her cultural affinities. “I prefer names inspired by things I like or simply because I think they’re beautiful, but that might not be right for other people,” he says. “When I chose his name (Lucifer), I knew people wouldn’t like it, but it’s something that doesn’t depend on them”, he adds.

In addition to netizens, the young mother also received criticism from family members regarding her son’s name. “I had some family members say, ‘You can’t call him that,’ but I said I’m not religious. They know what I look like and I like being unique,” she says.

Strong repercussion

Since appearing on TV, Josie has expressed concern about the aggressive messages she has received from the public that has not reacted well to her son’s name. While some called her names and called the baby names, others shared fears that the boy would be “bullied for life” because of the meaning of his name.

But despite the backlash, the mother also received many messages of support from people who respected her decision. “Despite all this revolt, I didn’t change my opinion, I don’t regret choosing that name”, he declares.

Josie opted for the name “Lucifer” as she considered him handsome, but does not believe he is necessarily associated with the devil.

“I like the name because I like it, I don’t think it represents the devil, in my eyes. If the devil were called something else, people wouldn’t like that name either. It’s about the mindset of the people with the name,” he says. “People always ask me why, but I say ‘why not?’ The name is no different from Sarah or Dom.”