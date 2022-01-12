Monfils retires due to injury and Monteiro makes quarters

Monteiro thus achieves his second victory in three games against Monfils on the circuit Photo: Adelaide International

Adelaide (Australia) – After entering as a lucky-loser in the ATP 250 Adelaide 2 and win your debut match in the main draw, Thiago Monteiro had the mission to challenge Frenchman Gael Monfils, the main seed of the event and champion of a tournament of the same size in the city last week. The number 1 in Brazil and 83rd in the world balanced the actions against the rival from the beginning and led the score by 6/7 (2-7), 6/3 and 1/0 when Monfils, 19th in the ranking, abandoned due to discomfort. in the neck region.

Monteiro thus marks his second win in three games against Monfils on the circuit. But the previous triumph had been obtained on clay courts and at the altitude of Quito. The campaign until the quarters yields 45 ATP points to the 27-year-old from Ceará, who still receives six more points for having won a match in the qualifiers. His next rival is yet another Frenchman, the 115th in the rankings Corentin Moutet, who scored a double 6/2 against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

“I feel sorry for Gael, he’s a great player and an inspiration to me. And everyone wants to see him play anywhere in the world so I hope he recovers for the Australian Open. It was a surprise that he dropped out. of today’s game, because it was a very tough match and we had long rallies when I got the break in the third set”, said Monteiro, in the interview on the court.

“The first time I beat him was in Quito, with almost three thousand meters of altitude, so it was a bit strange game. Today I just tried to do my best and show what I’ve been working on since pre-season with my team. I had already played well last week and had a good game against [Marin] Cilic on this court. In fact, it’s the first time I’ve won a match on this central court in Adelaide, I’ve only won on court 1. So I’m very happy”, comments the number 1 in Brazil, who plays the second consecutive tournament in the same city.

First set defined in the details

The first set between Monteiro and Monfils was marked by balance and lasted 59 minutes. After an exchange of breaks at the beginning of the game, with the Frenchman opening 3/1 and the Brazilian drawing in the sixth game, the servers prevailed until the end of the partial. However, while Monfils was confirming his service games with more tranquility, Monteiro needed to escape four set-points, two when he lost by 5/4 and two more at 6/5, almost always with forehand winners.

The difference in the way the last games of the set were being closed appeared in the tiebreak. Monfils served very well in the tiebreaker, without giving Monteiro chances and quickly defining the points. The Brazilian, on the other hand, lost two straight points in the serve early on, allowing the Frenchman to open 5-0 on the scoreboard. Monfils managed the advantage and closed the set. The Brazilian scored 15-12 on winners, but made 16 mistakes against the Frenchman’s 10.

Monfils starts to feel worn out in the 2nd set

At the beginning of the second set, Monfils showed signs of physical exhaustion and tried to shorten the points even more, risking even the serve and volley. In his first service game in the partial, he already saved break-point and needed six minutes to make the game. The Frenchman received medical attention on his neck and was visited by physiotherapists in the side turns until the 3/3 tie. Monteiro got a break in the eighth game and confirmed the serve in the sequence to win the set and tie the game. The Brazilian made 12 to 10 on winners and made 10 mistakes against 15 for Monfils.

Right in the opening of the third set, Monteiro got a break of service. He tried to run some longer rallies and had a lot of patience to build up the points from the back court. In the next game, Monfils decided to leave the match. Monteiro led the winners statistic by 28 to 23 and made 27 mistakes against 29 of his rival. The match lasted 1h57.