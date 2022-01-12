Monster Hunter Rise: we tested it on PC (even Athlon!)

Game runs super well on input hardware

After an exclusive year on Nintendo Switch, it’s finally time for Monster Hunter Rise to make the PC crowd happy, coming to make use of all the computing power present in PCs to bring new features such as 4K resolution and support for ultra-high-end screens. wide. We tested the PC port by putting our input machines to work to see if it’s going to be easy for everyone to play the game!

We arrived at the optimistic tests. In addition to being a game that already runs well on the Switch, that is, it already handles low-performance hardware well, it is also based on the RE Engine, a technology that has already shone in other games we tested, such as Resident Evil 2 Remake. Another good sign is the published requirements, which bring some rare names to appear like GeForce GT 1030 or FX-6100!

See more episodes of Crisis PC!

Minimum requirements:

– Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

– Memory: 8 GB of RAM

– Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

– DirectX: Version 12



– Continues after advertising –

For testing, we put our entry test bench, codenamed Crisis PC, into action, powered only by the Ryzen 5 5600G and its Vega 7 integrated graphics. The bench features:

– AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

– Vega 7 @1900MHz integrated graphics

– 2x8GB Crucial Ballistix DDR4 @3200MHz CL16

– B450 Aorus M

– SSD M.2 PCIe 3.0 512GB

– Cooler Master M2 720W Silent Pro power supply

This configuration not only ran the game, but even left over! Vega’s integrated graphics can easily run the game in FullHD, delivering 60fps gameplay in the medium pre-set and even handling the high setting, but with the target at 30fps. Both scenarios are quite possible to be played, depending on the player’s preference between choosing between one or the other.

Monster Hunter Rise runs very well even on integrated graphics



– Continues after advertising –

With so much leeway, we decided to go further and try out how it looks. It’s been a while since we’ve tried, but this is the time to get the Athlon 3000G out of the blue and put its two cores and simple Vega 3 graphics and put it all to work! And the modest entry-level processor didn’t look too bad, and managed to keep something in the 30fps range at 1080p resolution and medium pre-set, a very positive result for such affordable hardware.

With the highest quality resolutions and textures, and the ability to go heavy on filters such as depth of field, the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise has benefits over the Nintendo Switch version, but it doesn’t go very far. Just look at the comparisons between the versions to realize that the game does not exploit the maximum performance potential on high-end computers, but on the other hand, its cartoonish graphics and its arts deliver a very satisfactory result in the aesthetic part, even losing to predecessors like Monster Hunter World, for example.

Should I play Monster Hunter Rise? Review from someone who has never played MH

The learning curve is long, but is it worth it?



Even an Athlon can handle FullHD and average quality

But MH: Rise has its attractions in the computer version. The first is for sure the highest frame rate. While the Nintendo Switch version was limited to 30fps, playing this game at 60fps or even higher is a very satisfying experience, and it makes all the difference in a scenario of as much movement as in Monster Hunter fights. Support for ultrawide screens is also a relevant differentiator, and increases gameplay immersion.

And what is the best platform to play Monster Hunter Rise on? Despite all these advantages on the PC, the Switch has the advantage of practicality. In addition to playing on the go, Monster Hunter does very well in a multi-screen situation, like when we’re sprawled out on the couch watching TV, hanging out with other people, and along with all of that, making a few forays to grab that stuff on the go. certain map, or hunting that monster. The Switch’s fast pause and resume gameplay also suits this game well.

Mnoster Hunter Rise has received good improvements that take advantage of the PC’s capabilities

Monster Hunter Rise arrived very well on PC, running light on any hardware, and will be the best version for those who want more graphic quality, that nice advantage of more pixels on the screen and also the practicality of multiplayer on PC. But my favorite version is still the convenience and portability of gameplay on Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise is available for purchase on Nintendo Switch as well as PC via Steam and also on Nuuvem.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.