More than 195,000 entrepreneurs ask to join Simples in the first week of term, says Receita

BRASÍLIA – In the first week of the opening of the option term to the Simple national this year, 195,255 entrepreneurs have already applied for accession to the simplified taxation regime aimed at micro and small businesses. The data was released this Monday, 10th, by the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue.

The period for joining the regime started on the 3rd of January and ends on the 31st of January. The extension of this period emerged as a temporary solution to the problem created by the president Jair Bolsonaro to the to veto the Refis for the installment of tax debts of small companies and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

as showed the Estadão, a extension of the period must be confirmed to allow time for Congress to override the president’s veto on Refis. In an interview with Rádio Sarandi, from Rio Grande do Sul, this Monday, Bolsonaro said that the “temporary” solution for the Refis for small businesses and MEIs should come out today. the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is in a meeting at Planalto on the matter.

According to the Estadão, the economic team did not propose a veto on the installment of Refis, but presented the need for compensation. At the last minute before the deadline, aides to the president lifted the obstacle of sanctioning Refis due to restrictions in the electoral law that prohibits the granting of benefits in an election year.

To resolve the impasse, the government initially considered editing a provisional measure to propose again a Refis for the sector, however, the idea was discarded because the matter can only be dealt with in a complementary bill. Now, there are alternatives under study via ordinances, altering existing programs, but without the same scope as the Refis approved by the Congress. Calculations show that debts from micro, small and medium-sized companies total R$ 20 billion, of which only R$ 12 billion are already registered in active debt.

Extending the deadline for joining Simples Nacional is important for companies interested in the program to gain time and be able to regularize their situation. To join Simples, companies cannot have registration pending issues or tax debts. Entrepreneurs were waiting for the sanction of the Refis law, approved in December 2021 by Congress, to join the debt installment program, regularize their situation and, thus, be allowed to sign up for Simples.

In a note, the Revenue reinforces that the option for Simples Nacional can be made by micro and small businesses and that the deadline remains maintained until January 31. The agency emphasizes that applicants cannot be part of the prohibitions provided for in Complementary Law No. 123, of 2006, the State of Micro and Small Enterprises and that the result of accepted applications will be announced on February 15th.