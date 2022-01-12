More than 23 thousand people remain without electricity in Buenos Aires – News

More than 23,000 people remain without electricity in Buenos Aires and in the suburbs of the Argentine capital this Wednesday (12), after the last Tuesday’s blackout, which at its highest peak left 700,000 affected.

According to the newspaper Clarín, among those who remain without electricity, 19,500 are users of the electricity distribution company Edesur, who were already facing the temperature of 23°C on Wednesday morning.

The website of the National Weather Service highlighted in mid-afternoon on Tuesday that the temperature was 41.5°C, one of the highest of the century. Official weather forecasts anticipate similar temperatures until next Sunday (16), when relief is expected.

The electric company Edenor, which still has 5,900 users without service, released a statement this morning in which it assured that it had normalized the network affected by a high-voltage event.

The company said that much of the northern area and the suburbs were without electricity due to a fire that occurred in the San Martín neighborhood, which would have affected a high-voltage line.

However, the Electricity Regulatory Authority (Enre) said that the grid collapse occurred due to the overload of the electricity supply system due to the heat wave in the capital.