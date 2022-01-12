Most of those hospitalized for Covid did not take the vaccine in Lucas do Rio Verde – Só Notícias

Residents of Lucas do Rio Verde who have not been vaccinated against Covid are the majority among those hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the municipal health department. 75% of those hospitalized did not take any dose and 25% did not complete the vaccination cycle. According to the epidemiological bulletin released, this task, there are three patients in the ward and one in the ICU – all over 30 years old.

“These data prove that those who receive the three doses of the immunizer against Covid are more protected compared to those who are not vaccinated or those who have not completed the vaccination schedule”, said the municipal coordinator of the Vaccine Center, Juscilene Costa.

Lucas do Rio Verde is a state reference in the immunization campaign and has a weekly vaccination schedule in the PSFs (by appointment on the city hall website) and in Health Surveillance, in addition to special actions.

So far, more than 8,442 residents of Lucas do Rio Verde have not completed the vaccination schedule according to the deadline set by the Ministry of Health or have taken the vaccine in another municipality or state. The survey is done on a patient-by-patient basis.

Also according to the municipal health department, the vaccine reduces serious cases and deaths. So vaccinate yourself and maintain the necessary care so that, together, we can overcome the pandemic.

Só Notícias newsroom (photo: advisory/archive)