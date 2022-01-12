Mother baptizes son Lucifer and becomes target of criticism | world and science



Mother Baptizes Son Lucifer – Josie King/ SWNS

Mother baptizes son of Lucifer

Josie King/ SWNS

Published 01/11/2022 18:12

LONDON – A 27-year-old woman has discovered she has come under fire for naming her son Lucifer, the name given to the devil in Christian tradition. Josie King is from Devon, England, and points out that there was no religious reason for choosing the name of the child, who is now seven months old.

“I’ve been called an ‘atheist’ – and I didn’t even know what that meant until last night. Everyone has their own beliefs,” Jodie declared on Jeremy TV Vine TV. According to the British portal Daily Mail, the television attraction dealt precisely with stories of peculiar names for babies.

At the time, Jodie said she saw Lucifer in a book with suggestions for baby names and found the Latin expression “light bearer” to mean. “The devil is not the meaning of my son’s name,” he defended.

For her, the child is a “miracle baby” to whom she gave birth after losing 10 other children. A month before finding out she was pregnant with little Lucifer, she was diagnosed with hemiplegia, a type of neurological disorder in which there is paralysis on one side of the body.