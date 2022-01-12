Mother names son ‘Lucifer’ and receives hateful messages and criticism in the UK – World

the british Josie King, 27, drew the attention of the city of plymouth, in the United Kingdom, after the birth of the son. By participating in a program BBC whose theme was baby names, she shared the ‘bizarre’ choice for her son’s name, and received hate-laden reviews. Lucifer was the name chosen by the baby’s mother.

In an interview with the British portal Devon Live, the young mother said she was not inspired by the devil when she named her seven-month-old son. “There was no inspiration for the name. I’ve looked at a lot of baby books and I like unusual names. I don’t like standard names.”

Before finding out she was pregnant with a boy, Josie revealed that she also had an unusual name in mind for a daughter. “Before I believed I was expecting a girl. And I decided to name her Narnia, but then I found out I was pregnant with a boy.”

Still in an interview, Josie said that the names are based on personality and cultural affinities. “I prefer names inspired by things I like or simply because I think they’re beautiful, but that might not be right for other people,” he says.

In addition to mean comments on the internet, the young mother also received criticism from family members regarding her son’s name. “I had some family members say ‘you can’t call him that’ but I said I’m not religious. They know what I am like and I like being unique,” she said.