Mother registers son as Lucifer and receives hateful messages: ‘I don’t think he represents the devil’

A young British mother has been attacked on social media after taking part in a TV show that focused on the different names that parents give their babies. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Josie King, 27, was one of the guests on the show “Plymouth Live”, and said that she had registered her son’s name as Lucifer, which did not please many people, including some family members.

The young woman says that, after her participation in the program, she began to receive a series of attacks and hate messages on social networks.

“There was no inspiration for the name. I’ve looked at a lot of baby books and I like unusual names. I don’t like having the default names. I like the name because I like it, I don’t think it represents the devil, in my eyes. If the devil were called something else, you wouldn’t like that name either. It’s about the mindset of the people with the name. People ask me why, and I say ‘why not?’” says Josie.

According to the young woman, she said that the name of her 7-month-old baby just popped into her mind. If she had become pregnant with a girl, the idea was that she would be called Narnia.

“I like the names I like, it might not be right for other people. When I chose his name I knew people wouldn’t like it, but it’s not up to them. I had some family members saying “you can’t call him that” but I said I’m not religious so [o nome Lucifer] does not represent [pra mim] what other people think it represents. But my dad knows how I am and that I like to be unique, so he said ‘looks like you’”, explained Josie, who said that despite the hateful comments he received, he did not regret the choice.

