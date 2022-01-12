Motorola presents Moto Tab G70 as its return to tablets in Brazil

This Wednesday morning (12), Motorola made its return to the tablet market official, with the launch of the new Moto Tab G70 in Brazil. The model arrives in editions with Wi-Fi or the addition of 4G LTE connection. According to the company, the device was designed for entertainment and seeks to meet those who want to carry out hybrid activities. It also has Android 11 as its operating system, without modifications. “Once again, Motorola listened to its users and decided to expand its product ecosystem, offering a new option to enjoy your favorite games and programs on a bigger screen. And nothing better than launching a tablet with the name of the moto g family, the most beloved in Brazil. The moto tab g70 follows the same line of positioning as the moto g franchise: a quality product at a competitive price.” Juliana Mott Motorola’s Head of Marketing

Google Entertainment and KidsSpace

Among the highlights of the product are the presence of special spaces of the search giant. The first of these is Google Entertainment Space, a platform that brings together videos, games and books in a single space. There is also the possibility of consumer personalized content and creating multiple profiles, if the tablet is shared by family members. It has four tabs: Watch, Games, Read and Listen. The first delivers a carousel of movie and TV show recommendations, with a unified list of installed streaming apps – such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus and Google TV. Here you can also rent and buy movies and series, as well as check out YouTube channels. The second offers access to a world of games, with some titles within the app itself. In this way, you can test the games without downloading. The “Read” tab centralizes both conventional books and audiobooks in one place, through the profile. Finally, the “Listen” tab recommends songs and podcasts based on their preferences. The Moto Tab G70 even contains Google Kids Space, with a platform for parents and children to learn and have fun together. This space has apps, books, videos and games approved by teachers and experts in early childhood education, with a personalized experience to create your own character.

technical specifications

The Motorola device comes equipped with an 11-inch screen, in IPS LCD material and with 2K resolution. The sound system has four speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos, with two built-in microphones for video calls. The tablet has a MediaTek Helio G90T mobile platform, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 7,700 mAh, compatible with 20W TurboPower charging. In all, there are two cameras in the product. The main one is 13 MP and provides autofocus, HDR and flash as key features. The front has a resolution of 8 MP, with facial recognition, to improve security when unlocking. The device still has a metallic finish, cover with flap and protective film – these two are already included in the box.

prices and availability