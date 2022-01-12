MP asks Justice to condemn 13 people for violating ‘sanitary measures’ in SP during motorcycle ride with Bolsonaro | São Paulo

In the public civil action, prosecutor Arthur Pinto Filho, from the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, claims that the federal authorities, the event’s organizers, the president, his ministers and members of his support base, “disrespected laws and decrees in force.” to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, stimulating agglomerations and dispensing with the use of a mask”.

In the request made to the Justice, the prosecution asks for the conviction of the accused and the payment of fines of about R$ 800 thousand.

Among the names targeted by the MP’s action are the former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles (Novo), Jarkson Vilar da Silva (organizer of the event), Marcelo Fernandes Bella, Tomé Abduch (businessman), Estevam Hernandes Filho (bishop of the Reborn in Christ), Renata Vaz Quesada Vilar da Silva, Max Guilherme Machado de Moura, Mosart Aragão Pereira, Waldir Luiz Ferraz, Carlos Alberto Maciel Romagnoli, Luiz Fernando Valente de Souza Marcondes, Adriana Mangabeira Wanderley and Lucas Moura de Oliveira. THE g1 try to contact the defense of the aforementioned.

VIDEO: Jair Bolsonaro participates in a motorcycle ride in São Paulo

For the Prosecutor’s Office, “the defendants failed to comply and encouraged a mass of people to violate such duties, causing serious damage to the health of the population of São Paulo”.

“The pandemic has changed everyone’s routine, requiring certain care from each one, such as the use of a mask in public and private spaces – which has even become a legal obligation. On the final stage, everyone present without masks, without a word about the severity of the pandemic and the need for pharmacological care, spoke. They acted as if the virus and the disease were a mirage. (…) They did it without restraints, clearly, in sunlight, under the cameras and microphones of the Brazilian press, as a bad example to the Brazilian people as a whole”, declared the prosecutor.

At the time of the motorcycle ride, Brazil recorded 88,000 new cases of Covid-19 and had 2,504 deaths from the disease in a single day, according to the prosecutor.

“The practice of the defendants was and still is absolutely inadmissible in the face of the effects of the pandemic that devastated and still devastates the State, configuring itself as a serious illicit act to the detriment of the population of São Paulo, therefore, being deserving of reparation for social damages”, he declared. Arthur Pinto Filho in the lawsuit filed in Justice.

At the time of the motorcycle ride, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), three ministers and five other deputies were fined by health and public safety teams in São Paulo for not wearing a mask during the event. ride with motorcyclists.

Each of them was fined R$ 552.71 for disrespecting a state decree that requires the use of the mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

2 of 3 President Jair Bolsonaro participates in a ride with motorcyclists in the interior of SP — Photo: Disclosure/Palácio dos Planalto President Jair Bolsonaro participates in a ride with motorcyclists in the interior of SP — Photo: Disclosure/Palácio dos Planalto

According to the state government, the ten received a notice of infraction imposing the fine and pointing out the “need to maintain the preventive measures already known and recommended by international health authorities, such as the use of a mask and social distance”.

The use of masks has been mandatory in the state of São Paulo since May 2020, according to a state decree and a resolution by the secretary of health.

That week, Bolsonaro had once again defended the release of the mask for vaccinated people and people who have already contracted the disease. The president said that he even asked the Minister of Health for an “opinion” to release the use.

3 of 3 Motorcyclists participate in an event with President Jair Bolsonaro in SP — Photo: Henrique Picarelli/GloboNews Motorcyclists participate in an event with President Jair Bolsonaro in SP — Photo: Henrique Picarelli/GloboNews

The measure establishes that the person who is seen without a mask in public and private spaces of common use is valid from July 2, 2020. The person who is without the item must be fined around BRL 500.

Commercial establishments pay R$ 5,025 for each person who is in the place without protection. There is also a forecast of a fine of R$ 1,380.50 if the establishment does not post signs that inform about the mandatory mask.

VIDEO: Bolsonaro supporters suffer accident on motorcycle ride with the president