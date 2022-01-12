Multiplan’s share (MULT3) operates among the highest on the Ibovespa after sales in the 4th quarter of 2021 surpassed the level of 2019

Multiplan (MULT3) released its operational preview this Wednesday (12), informing that sales in its malls in the fourth quarter surpassed for the first time the level verified in 2019, in the pre-pandemic period in the country.

After the release of the numbers and also following the movement of the sector on the Stock Exchange, the company’s shares rose 4.83%, to R$ 17.78, at 11:30 am (Brasília time).

The mall operator reported that sales in the last three months of last year totaled R$5.6 billion, an increase of 8.1% over the billed in the same period in 2019. According to the company, sales in the fourth quarter were the highest already recorded in a single quarter in Multiplan’s history.

Same-store sales rose 10.3% compared to the last quarter of 2019, “with a strong recovery in the segments

of food and services and with the apparel segment growing 19%”, said the company in a statement.

Multiplan also stated that the occupancy rate of its malls rose to 95.3% in the fourth quarter of last year,

against 95.2% in the third quarter.

Credit Suisse points out that the data presented was strong and likely stronger than its peers. The bank’s recommendation for the shares is outperform (a performance above the market average) with a target price of BRL 24.

“As expected, Multiplan accelerated the adjustment of rents for inflation during the quarter, which was possible due to the strong sales volume and efficiency gains. Overall, the company showed an improvement in all operational metrics, with sales and rents exceeding 2019 levels. We believe that, if sales continue to grow at this accelerated pace, Multiplan will continue to present significant numbers of rents, which should sustain a stronger income statement. On a relative basis, the high-quality portfolio should continue to result in stronger results than peers.”

The shares advance on a positive day for the Ibovespa and also for shares of other mall operators in general.

The Brazilian stock exchange accelerated its gains with the CPI (American consumer inflation) slightly above expectations.

There was a point of market concern that US inflation could rise even higher than anticipated – which did not happen. As a result, there is less pressure to raise interest rates in the US, which favors risky assets, also leading to a drop in future rates, boosting companies in the sector.

Iguatemi’s assets ([ativo=IGT11]) rose 5.27%, at R$16.97, at the same time, while JHSF (JHSF3) was up 3.25%, at R$4.76, and brMalls (BRML3) had gains of 5.24% , at R$ 7.63.

(with Reuters)

