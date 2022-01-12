N95 mask can be used 25 times after cleaning, research shows – Revista Galileu

+



N95 mask can be used 25 times after cleaning, research shows (Photo: Jonathan J. Castellon/Unsplash)

Especially now, with the threat of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, experts recommend abandoning cloth masks and using regulated masks such as PFF2 or N95. In a new study, scientists indicate that the latter can be used up to 25 times, provided it is properly disinfected.

Published on January 5th in the journal American Journal of Infection Control, the research considers cleaning carried out in a hospital environment with vaporized hydrogen peroxide. The method was used by the medical team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, in the United States, between June and August 2020.

Seven N95 masks worn by three men and four women underwent qualitative and quantitative tests to assess their function and effectiveness in protection. The researchers verified, for example, how each participant wore the equipment and how the object was able to filter viral particles.

Even after the N95s were decontaminated 25 times, the scientists did not detect any changes in the respiratory integrity of the equipment. Surprisingly, 95% or more of filtration efficiency was maintained. And all seven masks passed 25 participant wear checks, as well as eight quantitative and four qualitative fit tests.

For Christina F. Yen, lead author of the study, the findings show that the disinfection method is “relatively safe for reprocessing N95 masks” and could help “solve the shortage of masks in future epidemics”, which could hit some hospitals.

“It is important that we now find ways to scale and translate this disinfection capacity to smaller hospitals and resource-constrained healthcare settings that could benefit as much—or perhaps even more—from this type of protective equipment reprocessing in future disastrous scenarios.” says the doctor in a statement.

The authors of the research say that the use of vaporized hydrogen peroxide requires planning through multidisciplinary teams to ensure logistical support, the effectiveness of disinfection and the safety of those who will use the masks. The measure could be useful, given that during the Covid-19 pandemic, several hospitals faced a lack of protective equipment, forcing health professionals to reuse them.

“Reprocessing may be possible by creating links between infection prevention, occupational health, environmental services and other relevant departments within hospitals to facilitate the implementation of appropriate technologies,” said Preeti Mehrotra, senior author of the research.