Nara is cool! – 01/10/2022 – João Wainer

Nara is cool! Sorry for the bad word, but after watching the documentary series “O Canto Livre de Nara” directed by the columnist of leaf Renato Terra and released on the 7th by Globoplay, I was not able to find a better adjective than this to define Nara Leão.

Nara didn’t just make music, she told stories through the songs and the composers she chose to record. His complete work is the perfect chronicle of a very special moment in Brazil. She is politics, feminism, struggle, courage and avant-garde. Think with me, just imagine.

Imagine a 14-year-old girl in the 1950s with enough charisma to fill the living room of the apartment where she lived with her parents in Copacabana, with her friends on the road, brilliant musicians like Tom Jobim and João Gilberto, so that together they could develop there one of the most played musical genres on the planet until today, Bossa Nova.

Imagine that before recording her first album, she broke with the movement she helped to create, saying that Bossa Nova made you sleepy and that singing about love, smile and flowers made no sense in a country with so much misery, hunger and inequality. Disillusioned with the asphalt and the alienation of her surroundings, she imagines her going up the hill, discovering a new world and recording her first album with songs by hitherto unknown composers such as Cartola and Nelson Cavaquinho.

Now imagine a brutal military coup taking place in Brazil and Nara starring at the Teatro de Arena in a show called “Opinião” alongside João do Vale and Zé Keti singing protest songs. Imagine her giving an interview in the middle of a dictatorship saying that the military understands cannon, but they don’t understand politics and should be extinct. The story continues to this day showing how right she was. Imagine a poem by Carlos Drummond de Andrade asking the “milicos” not to arrest Nara Leão.

Imagine a free woman who never submitted and who, with her affirmative attitude, faced the machismo of the time. She refused to go on stage when Norma Bengell was prevented from singing in a presentation at PUC and fought for Maria Bethânia to replace her in the show Opinião, beating those who didn’t want her because they thought she was “ugly”. Imagine having to deal with an unreasonable and sexist imaginary competition with Elis Regina to see who was better, stimulated by men who watched and profited from it.

Imagine a singer who recorded Roberto and Erasmo when they were considered alienated and Americanized, who recorded Fagner and Dominguinhos at the beginning of their career, joined a new movement that became known as Tropicália. Imagine someone who lent his voice to the first songs of a young architecture student named Chico Buarque who would later become one of his great partners in life.

This is just a little bit of what Nara Leão was like, a woman who was always one step ahead of everyone and who didn’t let herself be led by anything or anyone, as Chico defined it in the first episode of the series.

So imagine all this and tell me if there is a more adequate word in this Portuguese language than “foda” to describe Nara Leão? If you remember any, leave them in the comments. I don’t even know.