‘Never come back’ · TV News

Elvira (Ingrid Guimarães) will cause a ruckus when she remembers that Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) is actually responsible for selling Vitória’s (Maria Clara Gueiros) real estate in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The archeologist will overhear a conversation between mother and son and will throw a fit in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. After creating chaos, the “great actress” will leave Brazil, never to return.

In next Friday’s episode (14th) , the character of Ingrid Guimarães will hide in a drawer to escape from Pompeu (an undisclosed actor), who had the property usurped by the crook. Worried about his wife’s disappearance, Clemência’s husband (Dani Barros) will hear knocks from inside a room and find his mother all shriveled up.

“I got in there and fell asleep. When I woke up, I couldn’t get out”, explains Elvira. “You could have at least warned me! The lady almost kills me with worry”, retorts the old woman’s pupil.

At that moment, Vitória will pass through the corridor, listening to the suspicious conversation. Curious, the archaeologist will put her ears to the door. Not satisfied, she will call Clemency to accompany her.

Elvira will commit the same blow as her son

“And Pompey, is he gone?”, the “great mother” will ask. “Yes, but he swore he wouldn’t settle down until he got his hands on you! Where were you thinking? Selling a house that wasn’t yours?”, Quinzinho will ask cynically. Of course, the artist will not miss the opportunity to throw the heir’s blow in his face:

So if you were the one who gave me the idea? It landed an almost equal blow. And in the step-sister herself! If Vitória finds out that you sold her properties, kept the money and blamed Clemência…

Just hearing the truth, Joaquim’s daughter (Chay Suede) will lose her mind to the point of almost swearing at her foster brother. The archeologist will open the door with everything and yell at the crook, who will seek protection by hiding behind his mother.

“Thief! Miserable! Damn you! I’m going to end your race, you son of a…”, shouted Teresa Cristina’s friend (Leticia Sabatella). “Respect for the mothers present,” will interrupt Clemencia, distressed.

Vitória breaks the dick with Quinzinho

The archaeologist will completely lose her temper and will even attack the elderly woman, in the best style Dóris (Regiane Alves) from Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003). “You’ll see my respect, brazen! You even raised a thug son like you! I’m going to hand them both over to the police”, says the researcher, still screaming.

“Help a poor, defenseless old lady! Help!”, implores the crook. Quinzinho and Clemência will scream to the four winds, but they will not take any action to avoid the shack. Elvira will be the one to put a stop to the situation: she will take a candlestick and hit her “daughter-in-law” on the head.

The redhead will fall hard to the ground, despairing the parents of Prisca (Maria Carolina Basílio) and Hilário (Theo de Almeida Lopes). “What did you do?”, asks the casino owner. Elvira will justify herself: “Someone had to stop this madwoman! Well, ladies and gentlemen, this is how I say goodbye to this farce and to Brazil, never to return. Thank you, gentlemen, thank you, kind gentlemen…”.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017), a telenovela in which Elvira Matamouros won over the public. The participation of the “great actress” in the plot of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson was long awaited by viewers.

