New Blood breaks audience record and makes history in the US TV News

Dexter: New Blood, revival of the series starring Michael C. Hall between 2006 and 2013, aired its tenth and final episode this Sunday (9) and ended its trajectory breaking records in the United States. With an average of 8 million viewers per week on all platforms, the attraction has become the most watched attraction in Showtime’s history.

The final episode of the miniseries was viewed by 3 million people, the highest viewership on Showtime since the airing of the closing season of Homeland (2011-2020) in 2013. New Blood also broke the record for views on streaming, with 2 millions.

Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, celebrated the show’s “ravenous” success and congratulated the work of showrunner Clyde Phillips and protagonist Michael C. Hall.

We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the millions of Dexter: New Blood fans over the past 10 weeks. Whether they loved the ending or couldn’t bear to see it end, we really appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael [C. Hall], Clyde [Phillips] and his team for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.

With the sheer success of the revival, fans have already started to speculate about the future of the series. In contact with the website Collider, Clyde Phillips did not deny the possibility of resuming the Dexter universe for a few more episodes.

“Well, it’s Showtime’s decision. If they call me and say, ‘Look, this is a great asset to Showtime.’ I think, and I emphasize the word think, that Dexter is their number one asset. call and say, ‘We want to make Harrison [personagem de Jack Alcott]. You are interested?’. Just like when they called me to say, ‘We want to do a Dexter reboot, and you’re the man,’ I would drop anything to do that.”

The excellent result of New Blood was celebrated by the executives not only for the good ratings, but also for the public response. The revival was created to rewrite the original series’ controversial ending and appears to have served its purpose.

Winner of four Emmy Awards in total, Dexter made history during its run and, alongside hits like Homeland and Weeds (2005-2012), helped put Showtime in the US TV scene.

In Brazil, all episodes of Dexter: New Blood are available in the Paramount+ catalog. In addition to Hall, the main cast includes Jack Alcott, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Clancy Brown and Jamie Chung.

Watch the subtitled trailer below: