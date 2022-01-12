New coach: Atlético-MG meets, adjusts sights and starts talks with “Turco” Mohamed and Luís Castro | athletic-mg

It is abroad that Atlético-MG seeks the new coach. Close to the start of the pre-season (Monday), a meeting of the Galo summit, with the participation of members of the collegiate body, set its sights on two new names: Antonio “Turco” Mohamed and Luís Castro, in different analyses. The target information is from Radio Italy. THE ge investigated the reasons that led the summit to the two possibilities.

Atlético-MG discards Jorge Jesus and runs to announce coach until the end of the week

In the case of Luís Castro, he is yet another Portuguese coach on the Atletica route, after Jorge Jesus asked for a long term to decide, and Carlos Carvalhal saw obstacles to moving to Brazil. Halfway through, Eduardo Berizzo also declined. Castro is at Al Duhail, from Qatar, with a contract until the end of 2022, renewable. There is a fine to be negotiated.

Turco Mohamed has been free on the market for over a year. Argentinian with Mexican citizenship, the coach is a client of powerful businessman Christian Bragarnik, owner of FC Elche, in the Spanish second division. Mohamed comes from fruitful work in Monterrey.

Luis Castro is seen internally at Galo as a trainer of tactical variations, a strategist, who breaks down the opponent. Mohamed, on the other hand, has the experience of playing Libertadores, and a profile of vibrancy and intensity at the edge of the lawn, as attractions.

At the age of 60, Castro made a career at FC Porto in the lower layers, at a time when Dragão even had the striker Hulk, a multi-champion there. The coach reaped international success despite having good campaigns with Rio Ave and Vitória de Guimarães, when he finished fifth in the Portuguese League in 2018/19, taking the last spot for European competition (pre-Europa League).

That’s when Shakhtar Donetsk, who had fired Paulo Fonseca, signed him, paying 1 million euros to Vitória. In Ukraine, commanding a legion of Brazilians, Luís Castro won the local championship. In the second season, however, he was runner-up, losing the title to Dynamo Kiev, and leaving the club. He agreed with Al Duhail last August, also considering the possibility of working in the country for the 2022 World Cup.

Turco Mohamed left Monterrey at the end of 2020, and no longer worked. At 51, he was successful in modest teams in Argentina. Having spent time as a player in Mexico, he was always active there. In 2013, he commanded Tijuana, one of the surprises of Libertadores, which almost eliminated Atlético in the quarterfinals of the competition, in the famous penalty saved by Victor against Riascos.