New high school: find out what changes take effect in 2022 | education

Students entering high school from this year will be faced with a novelty. The new high school, approved in a 2017 law, will take effect from this school year and will gradually change teaching in public and private schools across the country.

Among other points, the new format provides for the increase in annual teaching hours, one curriculum change and even for the purpose of high school.

What once could have been seen as a preparation for higher education will take a closer look at the job market. That’s because the teaching stage will be integrated into technical courses that will make the student leave high school with a degree in a specific area.

How will the hours be

What changes in the new high school curriculum

What are training itineraries?

The workload will increase

All public and private schools will have to expand time devoted to high school already from this year. The class time, which was, on average, 4 hours a day, will spend 5 hours a day. Thus, at the end of the year, the student will have completed thousand teaching hours per year, an increase of 200 hours compared to the previous model.

By 2024, when the first class of the new high school will be concluding the teaching phase, students will have completed 3,000 teaching hours.

The law does not determine, however, whether the fulfillment of the workload will be in person or at a distance, but the legislation allows 30% of evening high school and 20% of daytime to be taught remotely.

According to the Basic Education Census, from the Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep), 10.8% of high school enrollments in 2019 were registered at full-time institutions.

The rate was higher in the public network (11.7%) than in the private network (4.8%). The two networks registered the increase that had already been observed since 2015, when the total enrollment rate in full-time schools was 5.9%.

Another major change in the new high school model that comes into force this year is the curriculum. At disciplines will become areas of knowledge, a model already known in the National High School Exam (Enem) and other entrance exams. Are they:

languages ​​and their technologies;

mathematics and its technologies;

natural sciences and their technologies;

applied human and social sciences;

These areas will cover all the subjects that are already worked in class today. So none of them will be removed from the grid.

In the new model, the contents will be worked in an integrated way in the classrooms. Thus, subjects of arts can be worked with the contents of history, for example, integrating and relating two distinct areas.

This part of the curriculum will occupy 60% of total teaching hours, the equivalent of 1,800 hours, divided between 1st, 2nd and 3rd years of high school. However, only Portuguese and mathematics content will be covered in the three academic years.

Another novelty that will become part of high school in 2022 is the so-called “life project”. This cross-cutting component will be offered in schools to help young people understand their aspirations, in a mentoring style.

The aim is to help students understand what they want for their future, while understanding how the school can help them achieve that goal. This should be reflected, for example, in the choice of elective that the student will take.

It is not specified whether this guidance should be carried out by a specialized professional, such as a psychologist, or whether a teacher or professional from the teaching unit will be responsible for the function.

Another great novelty of the model that can be applied in 2022 are the training itineraries. They will be optional, chosen according to the wishes of the student and the offer of the institution. Schools can offer classes as early as this year, but they won’t be mandatory until 2023.

Goiás is one of the states that will implement the modality this year. Students will have 17 options available (see chart below). already in Rio de Janeiro, state schools will only offer the itineraries in 2023.

Classes will be composed to deepen in the four areas of knowledge and in technical and professional training. The student must choose an itinerary to compose his grade and can choose other itineraries throughout the three years if he wishes and if the school offers another option with available places.

By law, each school must offer at least two options for the student to choose from. However, there is no guarantee that he will be able to join the course of his choice, as the number of places must be limited.