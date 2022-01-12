New Legal Framework for Distributed Generation in Brazil

On January 6, 2022, the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation in BRAZIL was published: Law No. 14,300/2022. It brings profound changes, however it is more balanced and fair to establish clear and coherent rules for this modality of own generation of solar energy, which reached the historic mark of 8GW and is present in more than 97.3% of Brazilian municipalities, according to data. of ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency).

The concept of distributed energy generation in Brazil was initially introduced by ANEEL’s Normative Resolution No. 482/2012 (revised by REN 687/2015 and REN 786/2017).

The “own generation” of energy – which can be done by photovoltaic solar energy, wind energy, qualified cogeneration or energy from hydroelectric plants – has been the great strength of the industry in recent years, and has placed the solar source as an extremely important force. competitive and generating employment and income throughout the country.

Now, with the approval of Law nº 14.300/2022, there is a new compensation rule with a limited term, which will be valid until 2045 for current consumer-generators and those who request access to the distribution network through the SECS ( Electricity Compensation System) within 12 months of the publication of the new Law (the so-called vacancy period).

However, important articles were vetoed by the President of the Republic and INEL (Instituto Nacional de Energia Limpa) tried to analyze them. First, Article 11, §3, which deals with floating plants. Before, they were not in the fence of the division/subdivision of smaller generating plants, but they were vetoed after the publication of the law. Second part of the article:

“the prohibition referred to in § 2 of this article does not apply to floating photovoltaic generation units installed on the surface of water depths of water reservoirs, dams and lakes, natural and artificial, provided that each unit observes the maximum power limit micro-generation or distributed mini-generation plant, has inverter equipment, transformers and autonomous meters with specific georeferenced identification, and has requested access to the electric energy distribution concessionaire or permissionaire in the same concession or permission area that will serve the beneficiary consumer unit energy“.

Second, the sole paragraph of Art.28 was vetoed, which included minigeneration projects for the benefit of REIDI. It was not analyzed from the point of view of the reasonableness and proportionality of the legislation, which is why INEL will also fight for the withdrawal of this important benefit from energy infrastructure projects:

“Single paragraph. For the purposes of this Law, distributed mini-generation projects will be considered electricity generation infrastructure projects, for the framework in § 1 of art. 1 of Law No. 11,478, of May 29, 2007, and in art. 2 of Law No. 11,488, of June 15, 2007, and in art. 2 of Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, noting that, in the latter case, priority projects will be considered and that provide relevant environmental and social benefits“.

However, we cannot accept that the withdrawal of the REIDI benefit for Distributed Generation is made, because in addition to being neither reasonable nor proportional (from the perspective of constitutional principles), it is completely incoherent and goes against the world bias of CLEAN ENERGY and RENEWABLE

Even more so when the President of the Republic allocates billions of reais to coal-fired thermoelectric plants, which result in dirty and polluting energy. INEL is already negotiating with the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) to overturn these 2 vetoes.

We proceed to analyze the brief history until the publication of Law nº 14.300/2022:

1) 05/25/2018 to December 6, 2018: Public Consultation and Public Hearing of ANEEL on changes in the rules of the energy compensation system, in which the first proposition was charging for the use of the network of own energy generators in the range of 28%;

2) Various meetings conducted by INEL and other entities that fought for the sector and for the smooth and balanced transition of the rules of distributed generation;

3) 10/7/2019: ANEEL informed the DG market that the charge for the use of the wire would be in the order of 62% of the total energy value, which caused panic and great concern in the market;

4) On December 3, 2020, at the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs), the President of INEL countered ANEEL’s argument that it had not considered the benefits of DG;

5) On December 9, 2020, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) published Resolution 15, which established as an interest of the National Energy Policy that, in the formulation and implementation of public policies aimed at Distributed Microgeneration and Minigeneration in the country, the following Guidelines are observed: I – non-discriminatory consumer access to distributor networks for Distributed Generation connection purposes; II – legal and regulatory security, with deadlines for maintaining the incentives of current consumers who have Distributed Generation; III – allocation of network usage costs and charges provided for in the Electricity Sector legislation, considering the benefits of Micro and Mini Distributed Generation – MMGD; IV – transparency and predictability in the processes of elaboration, implementation and monitoring of public policy, with the definition of an agenda and deadlines for reviewing the rules for the Distributed Generation; and V – gradual transition of rules, with the establishment of intermediate stages for the improvement of rules for Microgeneration and Distributed Minigeneration – MMGD.

6) Deputy Lafayette Andrada: warrior of the sector and protagonist of the action, he presents his new version of what would be the New Law of Distributed Generation in Brazil through PL 5829/2019, where the main regulatory aspects for DG were found, such as the maintenance of the SECS, the acquired right and the balanced transition in the new rules.

7) On August 11, 2021, after the INEL initiative, the MME signed an agreement with the main associations of the sector so that there would be a smooth and balanced transition. This resulted in an approval in the Chamber of Deputies on August 18, 2021, with 476 votes in favor and only 3 votes against.

8) On December 17, 2021, the Chamber of Deputies approved PL 5829/2019, authored by Deputy Lafayette Andrada. He presented his Final Report to the text of the PL and rejected 14 of the 15 Amendments that had been made the day before (December 16), after a magical and quick approval in the Federal Senate.

There were several changes carried out in the Distributed Generation in Brazil, the INEL we highlight the most important:

Distributed MicroGeneration: up to 75 KW;

Distributed Mini-Generation: up to 3 MW for non-dispatchable sources;

Mini-generation Dispatchable Sources: up to 5 MW.

Acquired Right: rules maintained for existing projects or projects with “Access Request” filed within 12 months of publication of the Distributed Generation Law.

That is: until December 31, 2045, existing micro and mini-generators and those that file access to the distributor within 12 months of publication of the Law, will pay all components of the tariff only on the difference, if positive, between the consumed value of the network and the amount compensated via SCEE, as is currently the case.

However, in order to benefit from the Acquired Right, during the vacancy period (12 months), new entrants must inject energy into the grid with the following deadlines, starting from the issuance of the distributor’s access opinion: 120 (one hundred and twenty) days for microgenerators; 12 (twelve) months for solar source mini-generators; 30 (thirty) months for mini-generators from other sources.

Balance and valuation of benefits by CNPE and ANEEL: It will be up to CNPE – after hearing society, associations and representative entities, companies and agents in the electricity sector – to establish guidelines for valuation of costs and benefits of microgeneration and distributed minigeneration. The following deadlines will be observed, counting from the date of publication of the Law: I- up to 6 months for the CNPE to establish the guidelines; and II- up to 18 months for ANEEL to establish the benefit valuation calculations.

The CDE will pay the tariff components not associated with the cost of incident energy and not remunerated by the consumer-generator on the electricity compensated by the consumer units participating in the SCEE in electric energy distributors with a market of less than 700 GWh (seven hundred gigawatt-hours) per year , from 12 (twelve) months after the publication of this Law.

New Transition Rules: There will be new rules defined by ANEEL within 18 months of the publication of the new law. They will be valid after the transition period, which will be nine years for those who file access between the 13th and 18th months after the publication of the law, and seven years for the others.

Guarantee of Faithful Compliance: the entrepreneur must also pay a guarantee of faithful compliance for projects above 500 kW in the following percentages: 2.5% of the investment value for power greater than 500 kW and less than 1 MW; and 5% of the investment value for power from 1 MW.

Prohibition of commercialization of access opinions.

Payment of the availability cost: 1) Existing projects – the payment of the availability cost will be up to the limit of the injected energy; 2) New projects – there is no payment of availability cost if consumption is greater than availability cost, or if consumption is less than availability cost.

The B-Option mode is guaranteed only for local generation with a transformer up to 112.5 kVA. That is, no longer for hotels, for example, or for remote generation.

Concessionaires must promote public calls for the purchase of surplus energy from micro or mini-distributed generation, which will still be defined by ANEEL. ANCILLARY SERVICES will also be contracted through the public call.

TUSDG: The cost of demand will decrease, since the mini-generators will pay the amount per kW corresponding to the TUSD of generation, which is much lower than the consumption, including for old projects. In this case, only after the tariff review of the respective distributor – which occurs every four years, on average. Where there is consumption and injection, two demands will be charged. One on the amount actually consumed, the TUSD load, and another on the amount actually injected, TUSDG.

The tariff flags will focus only on the energy consumed;

The cost of the DG transition system will be borne by the CDE – energy development account;

Any rule that changes the rules of distributed micro/mini generation must be published 90 days in advance;

ANEEL and the Energy Distributors must adapt their regulations within 180 days after the publication of the new law.

New business models were introduced in the Shared Energy Generation with PL 5829, namely: Voluntary Condominium; Building Condominium and Association.

Therefore, for those who are interested in reducing their energy bill through their own generation, it does not matter whether the generation comes from the sun, wind, water or biomass. If a similar product is formatted with any of these fonts, the consumer’s decision will ultimately be for the cheapest option.

The way in which energy will be measured and managed by companies from now on is the major innovation debated by the electricity sector. INEL is present to help all entrepreneurs in this new energy transition and in the New GD Law in Brazil.