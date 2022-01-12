New scandal over party during confinement hits Boris Johnson – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose popularity has steadily plummeted, found himself in trouble again on Tuesday over another scandal sparked by a massive lockdown party held in Downing Street Gardens, and which the police say they are investigating.

By May 2020 – nearly two months after the UK declared a coronavirus lockdown, which saw Johnson himself hospitalized in intensive care in April and left 67 million Britons with no social interactions – non-essential businesses were closed, and people could not move freely.

According to the private channel ITV News, the prime minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email to a hundred employees, inviting them, “after an incredibly busy period”, to “enjoy the good weather”, having “a few drinks with social distancing on May 20 in Downing Street”.

“Join us from 6pm and bring your own drinks,” the message read. Leaked to the press, it reignited a scandal that the controversial Conservative leader had hoped to put behind him with the start of the new year.

According to several British media, the party was attended by Johnson and his wife, Carrie. On April 29 of that year, she gave birth to Wilfred, the couple’s first child, who is now 2 years old.

In a statement released on Monday, London police said they were investigating the case.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of the information regarding the alleged violations of health protection regulations in Downing Street as of May 20, 2020, and is in contact with the office” to address this, it announced.

It is not the first time that the government has been accused of circumventing restrictions imposed on the British.

The revelation that up to 50 Downing Street employees held a Christmas party on December 18, 2020, and that some joked about it afterwards, prompted the prime minister’s then spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, to resign. post, while 54% of Britons thought Johnson should also step down.

The party group includes members of the Conservative Party, to which the prime minister is affiliated. A few days later, at least one hundred of his co-religionists voted against the government, in a rebellion of unprecedented magnitude, due to the new restrictions decided to stop the spread of the Ômicron variant.

To try to resolve the matter, Johnson ordered an internal investigation.

“I can understand that people are upset and angry about these allegations,” Secretary of State for Health Ed Argar told Sky News.

“That is why it is right that the prime minister has called for this independent investigation to be completed quickly: to determine the facts behind these allegations,” he added.

“Boris Johnson, your deviations and distractions are absurd,” tweeted opposition leader Keir Starmer.

“Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to confess at once,” he demanded.