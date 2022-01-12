Newspaper says that Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese and Brazilians make ‘pot’ and share dressing room at Manchester United

According to England’s Mirror newspaper, the Portuguese ace joined his teammates and has been criticizing the paths chosen by Manchester United.

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, things looked like they would go the other way. The team started out winning, but problems appeared — the lack of victories and a dependence on the Portuguese ace. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out, blamed, but the outlook has not changed.

In seventh place in the Premier League, Manchester United is now experiencing a crisis behind the scenes, according to England’s Mirror newspaper. The Red Devils have a locker room divided into two pans: the one for those who speak Portuguese, headed by CR7, and the one for those who don’t speak the language. Alongside CR7 would be the Brazilians Fred and Alex Telles and the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

When they were beaten by Wolverhampton last week, things heated up at Manchester United. The dissatisfaction of the squad, adds the report, began with the fall of Solskjaer and worsened with the arrival of Rangnick, who did not impress the athletes with the way to conduct tactical work in Manchester.

“There are problems in the dressing room and we have seen that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent is flying because his client is not absolutely convinced that he made the right move (by transferring to Manchester United) in the sense of adding trophies to his brilliant resume” , says the vehicle.