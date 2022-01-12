Nicholas becomes Dolores’ only chance

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be floored when he finally comes across a familiar face in the asylum of In the Emperor’s Time. However, the young woman will not be able to count on the help of Nicholas (Cássio Pandolfi) to undo the lies of Tonic (Alexandre Nero), since he will have been hospitalized for having Alzheimer’s in telenovela six of Globe.

The oldest employee of Quinta da Boa Vista will show the first signs of the disease in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (14). He will have trouble remembering Gastão (Daniel Torres), in addition to talking about Lourdes (Lu Grimaldi) as if he were still alive.

“He’s been so distracted. The other day he kept the eggs in the cutlery drawer”, says Celestina (Bel Kutner), already suspicious that something is wrong. “It must be the war. We are all shaken by her”, declares Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

However, the matriarch will lose patience with Nicolau when she sees him return a pile of books to the shelf that she will have set aside for donation. With pity for her colleague, the Baroness of Seropédica will even take the blame to help him get rid of the scolding.

Alone, the character in the Globo serial will ask him to seek professional help. “I’m afraid. In fact, I’m ashamed. I may be getting old”, confesses the worker. “No of course not. That must be tired. Let’s go to the doctor. No one needs to know. It remains our secret. And I swear I’ll be by your side.”

Some time later, Dolores will be filled with hope when she sees the palace administrator, who will even recognize her during a few flashes of memory in In the Emperor’s Times. However, he will forget about her precisely when trying to convince Doctor Homrich (actor undisclosed) that Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) is not crazy as Tonico claims.