Nobody goes to autistic boy’s birthday and strangers throw an amazing party





Harry, an autistic boy, had the “best birthday ever”, but it wasn’t because of his classmates, because no one came to the party. The boy received hundreds of cards, gifts and an amazing party after the help of strangers who knew what had happened and decided to act fast. (photos below)

The story spread after Harry’s mother explained on social media that the boy wanted to go bowling at the 11th birthday party, but had difficulty getting company out of prejudice.

“I told him I needed to know which friends he wanted to come to the party so I could send out the invites. […] He said two names but when I asked again he said they weren’t allowed to come […] mothers forbade other boys to play with him because he was autistic,” said Harry’s mother Hannah.

The case took place in Chesterfield, England, but soon the outrage reached several parts of the world.

Vent

As a way of venting about this situation, Hannah decided to share the story on social media.

It didn’t take long for the first messages of support for Harry to arrive. Shortly after, some strangers asked Hannah if they could send Harry birthday cards.

Hannah said she was amazed at the number of cards her son received. She said the letters came from all over the world!

“I wish I could share every message. All were so touching, beautiful and received with such gratitude. There are hundreds of cards, but he went through each one… read and reread. And know how grateful we are. “, wrote Hannah in a Facebook post.

Birthday party

Mothers of other boys, when they learned of what had happened, also offered to go bowling with Harry on his birthday.

Several mothers and their children showed up at the bowling alley on the appointed day and Harry was able to fulfill the wish he had asked for his mother.

That’s how it’s done. No one should put up with prejudice and remain silent.

Social networks have given everyone a voice and we have to take advantage of this space to protest, ask for help and fight for our rights.

Harry’s mother is absolutely right!

Congratulations to the boy and to all the supportive people who were moved and decided to show that most human beings are good. Together we can replace the evils of the few and small people with love.

With information from Sunny Skyz