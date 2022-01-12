North Korea launches ‘unidentified projectile’ into East Sea, says Seoul

Launch comes six days after Pyongyang fired a hypersonic missile

EFE The country’s Coast Guard said it “potentially” is a ballistic missile.



THE North Korea launched this Tuesday, 11, another “unidentified projectile” towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The announcement was made by the South Korean army and comes six days after Pyongyang fired a hypersonic missile, initially classified by Seoul and Tokyo as a “ballistic missile“, after initial identification problems due to irregular flight. “North Korea launches unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. South Korea in a statement. The launch was also notified by the government of Japan. The country’s Coast Guard said it “potentially” is a ballistic missile that “probably” has already fallen into the water, but urged vessels to be cautious. According to the North Korean Army, the missile was fired on January 5, traveled about 700 kilometers and was able to make a turn of 120 kilometers. However, Seoul assured that while the projectile showed characteristics of a hypersonic missile, it could not technically be classified as such and that Pyongyang “has not yet acquired the technology for a hypersonic flight vehicle”.

*With EFE