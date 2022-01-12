North Korea Says Leader Kim Attended ‘Successful’ Hypersonic Missile Test | World

North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported on Wednesday, adding that leader Kim Jong-un participated in the launch for the first time in more than a year.
On Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan detected the alleged launch, which was condemned by officials in Washington and Tokyo and sparked an expression of concern from the UN Secretary-General.
A missile is launched during a test at an unspecified point in North Korea, in the early hours of Tuesday (11), in a photo released by the state agency KCNA – Photo: KCNA via Reuters
It was North Korea’s second test in less than a week, underscoring Kim’s New Year’s pledge to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled. .
“The fire test was aimed at the final verification of the general technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapons system,” state-run KCNA news agency reported.
Kim Jong-un follows a missile launch during a test at an unspecified point in North Korea in the early hours of Tuesday (11), in a photo released by the state agency KCNA – Photo: KCNA via Reuters
“The hypersonic gliding vehicle’s superior maneuverability was most impressively verified through the final fire test,” KCNA said.
Kim urged military scientists to “further accelerate efforts to steadily increase the country’s strategic military strength, both in quality and quantity, and further modernize the Army,” KCNA added.
Kim Jong-un follows a missile launch during a test at an unspecified point in North Korea in the early hours of Tuesday (11), in a photo released by the state agency KCNA – Photo: KCNA via Reuters
It was the first time since early 2020 that Kim officially participated in a missile test.
“Your presence here suggests special attention to this program,” Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, posted on Twitter.
