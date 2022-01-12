North Korean missile launch suspends US flights

WASHINGTON – A missile launched on Monday, the 10th, by North Korea took the authorities of United States to suspend for a few minutes the take-off of flights from some airports on the west coast of the USA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed this Tuesday, 11th.

In a statement, the FAA explained that it “temporarily paused” departures for some flights on Monday night, although operations resumed after 15 minutes.

The US aviation authority said precautionary measures are taken regularly, without offering further details.

North Korea launched its second missile in just six days around 7:27 am local time on Tuesday (7:27 pm in Brazil).

Both the South Korean army and Japanese authorities believe it was a ballistic missile, which was launched into the Sea of ​​Japan.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that Washington condemns the launch of this “ballistic missile”, which does not pose an “immediate” threat to the US or its allies in the region.

He recalled that the firing of this projectile violates the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“We urge the DPRK (in reference to North Korea) to refrain from further provocation and engage in greater and sustained dialogue,” the spokeswoman said.

This is the North’s second test launch this year and comes ten days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave a speech highlighting the need to strengthen the country’s defenses and refrained from sending a conciliatory message to Seoul. or Washington.

The denuclearization dialogue between the North Koreans and the United States has remained stagnant since the failed Hanoi summit, held nearly three years ago, during the former US president’s tenure, Donald Trump (2017-2021).

So far, Kim has rejected invitations from the administration of current US President Joe Biden to try to revive these negotiations, as he maintains that Washington maintains a “hostile” policy towards his regime. /EFE