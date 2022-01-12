Number of confirmed influenza deaths grows 71% in less than a week | Pernambuco

THE total number of confirmed influenza A deaths in Pernambuco rose to 65 this Tuesday (11). According to the State Department of Health, there were 27 new deaths counted since the bulletin released on Thursday (6), when there were 38, which represents a 71% increase in the number of deaths.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The government of Pernambuco announced, for example, the reduction of the public at events, with the charge of negative test for the new coronavirus (see video below), among other changes, valid from Friday (14).

Pernambuco restricts event capacity and expands requirement for proof of vaccine

The new round of tests carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) also recorded 1,945 more positive samples for Influenza, bringing to 8,337 known cases of people with the disease since the end of 2021. This means an increase of 30.4% compared to Thursday.

Of the total number of cases registered until this Tuesday, 8,245 are of influenza A of the H3N2 subtype and 92 are non-subtyped influenza A. Of this number of diagnoses, 799 people progressed to severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag), with 790 of the H3N2 subtype and 9 non-subtyped cases.

Of the 65 people who died from influenza, 22 were men and 43 were women, ranging in age from 1 to 98 years and divided into the following age groups:

Deaths from influenza A in Pernambuco by age group In all, the state has already recorded 65 deaths of people with the disease. Source: SES-PE

The patients who died with influenza were residents of Recife (34), Palmares (3), Ipojuca (2), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (5), São Lourenço da Mata (2), Escada (1), Goiana (1), Olinda (3), Sirinhaém (1), Timbaúba (1), Tracunhaém (1), Abreu e Lima (1), Condado (2), São Vicente Ferrer (1), Catende (1), Camaragibe (2), Aliança ( 1), Igarassu (1), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (1) and Moreno (1).

The State Health Department reported that all patients had comorbidities and had risk factors for complications from influenza, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and overweight.

According to the SES, there was no update on the number of people diagnosed with the double infection of Covid-19 and influenza A, which remained at 31 known records until this Tuesday (11).

Double contamination is found when both tests – for flu and for Covid – are positive. It was nicknamed “flurona” (a combination of the terms “flu”, from influenza, with “rona” from coronavirus) in the international press, but the term does not designate a new type of disease, just a simplified way of referring to the simultaneous occurrence. of contaminations.

The State Secretary of Health, André Longo, said on Thursday (6) that having both viruses at the same time does not mean greater severity and that only one person had evolved to Srag having flu and influenza.