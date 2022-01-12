Nvidia announces 12GB GeForce RTX 3080 – models have already appeared on sale

The card is about 300 Euros more expensive than its 10 GB version

Earlier this Tuesday (11) Nvidia confirmed the existence of the 12GB RTX 3080 and some retail stores abroad are already making models available for purchase. The prices that appeared so far were between 1698 to 1799 Eurosthat is, at least 300 Euros more expensive than the standard version of the card with only 10 GB of memory.

NVIDIA praises AMD and Intel competence as reason to be able to buy ARM

We commented just yesterday (10) here on Adrenaline about the new 12GB RTX 3080 which, in addition to having more memory, has an increase in bandwidth due to the transition to the 384-bit interfacethe same as the RTX 3080 Ti. The board must also have 3% more CUDA cores (8960), but still keeping a smaller amount than its Ti version.

Nvidia made the existence of this GPU variation official when publish the GeForce driver version 511.17 listing compatibility with the 12GB RTX 3080. As with the 12GB RTX 2060, the card confirmation was done very discreetly.



Image: GeForrce driver 511.17 update notes (Nvidia/Playback)

A French store called Materiel.net had shared a tweet on its official account that the 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card would be available for purchase from 3 pm (French time), which is equivalent to 11 am here in Brazil.



Image: Videocardz/Reproduction

However, the models did appear in some other stores in Germany and France, such as Mindfactory.de and PC21. Nvidia has not announced an official price for the new variation of the graphics card, but we can see the MSI RTX 3080 12 GB GAMING Z TRIO for 1699 Euros and the MSI RTX 3080 12 GB SUPRIM X for 1799 Euros. On the French PC21 the GAMING Z TRIO appeared for a similar price of 1698 Euros.



Images: Videocardz/Reproduction

Via: Videocardz Source: Nvidia, Mindfactory, PC21