NVIDIA announces DLDSR, solution that does not depend on software implementation

Technology uses Tensor Cores from the RTX line to improve gaming downscale with no performance loss

NVIDIA announced this Tuesday (11) that your new version of GeForce Game Ready drivers will bring a new downscale solution that does not depend on software implementation. With launch scheduled for next Friday (14), the solution was baptized by the company with the name Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR) and comes to compete directly with technology AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR).

According to the company, the new solution is an evolution of Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) which gains enhanced features thanks to artificial intelligence techniques allied to the Tensor Cores of the RTX line. This means that, at least initially, the feature should not reach older devices belonging to the GTX lines.

NVIDIA describes DLDSR as a technique that “renders the game at a higher, more detailed resolution, before intelligently shrinking the result to your monitor’s resolution”. The company promises that the end result brings a greater amount of detail and smoother edges., without this implying a loss of performance.

DLDSR promises improved performance

To demonstrate the operation of the new technology, NVIDIA released an image related to the game price, from Bethesda. In it, the company shows that the use of DSR at 4X to upscale to 4K results in a performance loss compared to running the game at native 1080p (108 FPS counts 145 FPS, respectively).

She claims that by using the system DLDSR, User can upscale 2.25X to 1620p resolution (2880×1620 pixels) and get the same image quality result, without this implying a drop in performance, which remains at 144 FPS. According to the company, the method does not depend on software implementation and can be used in any game compatible with the GeForce RTX line.



Along with the ad, NVIDIA also disclosed that they are working with the creators of the ReShade filter to bring new filters customized to GeForce Experience. They must implement ray tracing, ambient occlusion and dynamic depth of field features, which players can freely turn on or off.

The next version of the GeForce Game Ready driver should also bring optimizations for the PC versions of God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, The Anacrusis and Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as for the contents of the second year of Hitman III. The company also promises additional support for eight new G-Sync-compatible displays.

