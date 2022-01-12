NVIDIA praises AMD and Intel competence as reason to be able to buy ARM

According to the company, the competitors are powerful and influential enough to maintain their positions in the market.

Announced in August 2020, NVIDIA’s purchase of ARM remains stuck due to concerns from regulators about the joint power the two companies should have. While the UK government believes they could jeopardize the operations of Intel, AMD and other supporters of the RISC-V architecture, NVIDIA itself went public to defend the competence and competition capacity of its competitors.

“The decision dismisses Intel, AMD and hundreds of RISC-V supporters as forever incapable of competing with ARM.,” the company argued in a series of documents revealed by the British government. NVIDIA also claims that there is a good reason they chose the x86 format for NVIDIA DGX. and other supercomputers, and that competitor CPUs are not expected to disappear in the foreseeable future.

in the documents, the company also claims that Intel has significant market influence and that it cannot be easily toppled., even with the union with ARM. NVIDIA also argues that while antitrust laws help preserve competition, they should not be used to disempower consumers by vetoing purchase rights.

NVIDIA says ARM acquisition will be beneficial

According to NVIDIA, the acquisition of ARM should bring benefits to the market and result in more competition and options for consumers. The company says it intends to expand the ARM architecture to the PC market, creating an ecosystem based on both the production of its own components and the licensing of technologies.

“NVIDIA’s strategy would undoubtedly benefit ARM, the UK and ARM customers around the world without hurting the competition.”, argues the organization. “The transaction will encourage competition on consoles, as NVIDIA will have incentives to enhance ARM’s intellectual properties to compete with Intel and AMD’s x86 chips.”.



Recently, the manufacturer known for high-performance GPUs also revealed that it was SoftBank, until then the owner of ARM, that started the conversations that resulted in the acquisition. So far the negotiation remains without a date to be finalized, thanks to investigations that are being carried out by both the UK authorities and China’s fears about the implications that the deal could bring.

