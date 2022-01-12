NVIDIA reveals DLDSR, which uses AI to optimize performance

NVIDIA revealed today (11) some news about the next graphics improvements that we will soon be able to experience in the Game Ready driver, with emphasis on the DLDSR, which manages to take advantage of artificial intelligence to bring the Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR, the dynamic super resolution ) further!

Source: Nvidia

GeForce RTX owners will be the first to enjoy the improvements, which should work for most games. For example, the Game Ready driver will bring launch-day optimizations for titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Hitman III, Rainbow Six: Extraction and God of War.

According to official information, it will be possible to maintain an equivalent quality while being twice as efficient in the process. To demonstrate the technology’s potential, the game price was chosen as an example. It runs at the same framerate at native 1080p resolution and rendering clearer definition at 1620p!

Source: Nvidia

ReShade modder Pascal Gilcher, aka Marty McFly, has been asked to work on official modifications to his in-depth filters via the GeForce Experience Freestyle. In practice, by combining DLDSR with McFly filters such as SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination), games get a new look!

What did you think of this news? Do you have a PC game you’d like to revisit with global illumination improvements via DLDSR? Tell us in the comments below!