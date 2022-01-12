Occupancy rate of ICUs in Paraná jumps from 28% to 48% in ten days

The occupancy rate of SUS ICUs exclusively for Covid-19 jumped in Paraná from 28% on the first day of the year to 46% on January 10th. The data are from the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa). On the 1st, there were 121 hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed disease – there were 427 units available. Now, according to the document, there are 210 people hospitalized in the 457 SUS ICUs activated for the pandemic.

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases also increased both the number of people from Paraná hospitalized in SUS wards exclusively for Covid-19 and the number of beds available. Of the 389 spaces available at the turn of the year, 152 were in use. Currently, there are 515 beds, of which 247 are occupied.

In the Sesa survey this Monday (10), 4,541 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed – of which 4,387 refer to January and 3,253 more specifically from the 24 hours prior to the bulletin. As a comparison, on January 1, the newsletter pointed to only 634 new cases. In total, 1,626,852 residents of the state have already been infected.

The bulletin also brings on this date seven more deaths caused by the infection, of which two are from this year and the others are retroactive to 2021. The victims of the disease in Paraná already total 40,693.

