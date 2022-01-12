Oeste walks in the first half, but Flamengo reacts, draws and guarantees first place in the group at Copinha

Oeste and Flamengo played a game full of emotions at the end of Group 29 of Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The Paulistas opened 3-0 in the first half, but the Garotos do Ninho reacted after the break and tied in the 45th minute of the final stage, with Cassiano. With the 3 to 3, Rubro-Negro advanced to the next phase as first place in the bracket.

Popó and Tite, twice, scored the goals of Oeste in the first half – all until the 16th minute. After the break, Victor Hugo, Mateusão ​​and Cassiano scored goals for Flamengo and left everything the same on the scoreboard at Arena Barueri.

Flamengo played with a very different team compared to previous rounds, when they won Forte (ES) and Floresta (CE). Seven players and coach Fabio Matias returned to Ninho for the start of the State Championship. In this way, the team did not repeat the consistent performances under the command of Luiz Felipe, making a bad first half and reacting after the break.

Ranked first in Group 29 of Copa SP de Futebol Júnior, Flamengo will face Náutico in the next phase. The West, in turn, will have IbraChina as an opponent. The matches will be played this Thursday.

WEST RIDE IN THE FIRST TIME

Taking advantage of Flamengo’s defensive mistakes, Oeste soon opened the scoring. In a quick counterattack at six minutes, Popó received inside the area and, with freedom, scored his fifth goal in Copinha. At nine, goalkeeper Bruno missed the ball out and shirt 9, this time, served as a waiter for Tite to expand: 2 to 0.

At ease in the game, Oeste scored the third in the sequence, at 16 minutes. In a corner from the right, Tite was on the ball and took advantage of the rebound from the crossbar to lead the victory over Flamengo in the first half. Offensively, the Gávea team produced little before the break.

FLAMENGO’S REACTION IS NOT ENOUGH

More than the three substitutions made by Luiz Felipe, Flamengo came back from the locker room with a different attitude, and the reaction was immediate. After some chances, Victor Hugo received in the area and, as a legitimate striker, played in the exit of the goalkeeper Alê for the goal 3 to 1 in the nine minutes of the final stage. At 13, Mateusão ​​deflected a corner kick and put the team in the game for good: 3 to 2.

With the ball rolling, Flamengo began to dominate the game, occupying the attacking field and creating good opportunities. The equalizing goal, however, insisted on not leaving. The West resisted until the 45th minute, when Cassiano – one of the exchanges made in the final stage – took advantage of a cross from the left and left everything the same.

The effusive celebration of the red-blacks almost ended in confusion between the teams’ benches. The weather was already hot on the pitch, it got even hotter, but the match ended with the score at 3-3.

DATASHEET

WEST (SP) 3X3 FLAMENGO

Date-time: 01/11/2022, at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Referee: Robson Silva Santos (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Nogueira da Silva (SP) and Igor César Bertozzi (SP)

​

goals: Popó (1-0, 6’/1ºT), Tite (2-0 and 3-0, 9′ and 16’/1ºT), Victor Hugo (3-1, 9’/2ºT), Mateusão ​​(3-2, 13’/2nd T) and Cassian (3-3, 45’/2nd T)

Yellow card: Índio, Negueba, Tite and Alan (OES); Mateusão ​​(FLA)

Red card: There wasn’t.

WEST (Coach: Marcondes Paiva)

Alê; Matheus Índio (Rodrigo, 23’/2ºT), Favorito, Alan and Luan Vitor; Negueba, Diogo Freitas (Lucas Porto, 23’/2ºT) and Motta; Kauã Jesus, Popó (João Felipe, 32’/2ºT) and Tite

FLAMENGO (Coach: Luiz Felipe)

Bruno; Breno (Samuel, 30’/2nd), João Victor (Igor Jesus, Interval), Otávio and Lucas André (Kayque Soares, Interval); Richard; Petterson (Cassiano, 39’/2nd), Victor Hugo and Pedrinho (Kayke David, Halftime); Mateusão ​​and Pedro Arthur (Carlos Daniel, 30’/2ºT)