Of every 100 hospitalized, 95 did not take any dose, says SES

Secretary of State for Health Gilberto Figueiredo said that, despite the new increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mato Grosso, the incidence of serious cases among those infected is still small and the death rate among vaccinated patients is only 0.28%.

“The rate of vaccinated people who are hospitalized today is very small. Among people vaccinated today who need hospitalization, the percentage of deaths is 0.28%. This shows the effectiveness of vaccines,” he said.

“And that’s why it’s important that those who haven’t been vaccinated still get vaccinated. Because among those who need hospitalization, more than 95% have not taken even a dose of vaccine”, he lamented.

Currently, according to data from the Health Department, Mato Grosso has 344 people hospitalized with Covid-19, of which 119 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

As Figueiredo, the new increase in the number of cases was already expected by the State, due to the parties and get-togethers at the end of the year, as well as the vacation period, when people take the opportunity to travel outside the state.

“It has a direct relationship with the behavior of the population, who transmits it. This was already a development announced with the agglomerations, with the parties, the New Year’s Eve. A consequence of this was already expected with the increase in the number of cases”, he said.

“If you gather a lot of people in the same place, it makes life easier for the virus. An infected person catches a large universe of people if they are crowded,” he added.

According to Figueiredo, what is “less uncomfortable” in the current situation is that, despite the growth of infected, there is no record of a substantial increase in serious cases.

He said that the trend for the coming days is for an even greater growth in the number of cases due to the appearance of variants and the relaxation of the population regarding preventive measures – such as hand hygiene and the use of masks and participation in agglomerations.

Another contributing factor, according to the secretary, is the large number of people who have not yet been immunized in the state. Figueiredo pointed out that, today, there are 400,000 people in Mato Grosso who have not taken any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and another 900,000 who have not completed the vaccination schedule with both doses.

“Adding these two groups together, we have 1.3 million inhabitants who have not been immunized, and that is almost a third of the population. And this is very bad because we need to reach a level of more than 90% of the entire vaccinated population”, he criticized.

beds available

Today, according to data from the Covid-19 Panel updated by the State Government, the occupancy rate of adult beds is at 56.47% and the occupancy rate of pediatric ICUs is at 18.75%. There are 74 adult beds available exclusively for patients with the disease.

The Health Department has already taken steps to expand the number of beds if necessary, according to the secretary.

“We will follow the numbers in the next few days. This week we will make an assessment and take the necessary measures. But officially I have no record of demand by municipalities,” he said.

“The Federal Government and the State Government have done their part and the municipalities too, some with more difficulty due to a much more direct issue of management”, he pointed out.