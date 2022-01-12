Offer alert: Motorola Moto G200 for R$ 3,999

Motorola launched the Moto G200 in November last year along with four other smartphone models: Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. Compared to its launch counterparts, the Moto G200 has positioned itself as the most powerful device, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus platform.

The Moto G200 arrived in Brazil shortly after, in December 2021. With the potential of a top-of-the-line cell phone and intermediate experience, the model has good battery performance and has brought advances compared to its predecessor Moto G100.

When launched in Brazilian territory, the Motorola Moto G200 5G cost R$4,999. Now, it can be purchased at the retailer Submarino, in blue or green, for R$ 3,999. Check out the offer on our comparator below.