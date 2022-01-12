Offer alert: Motorola Moto G200 for R$ 3,999

Motorola launched the Moto G200 in November last year along with four other smartphone models: Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. Compared to its launch counterparts, the Moto G200 has positioned itself as the most powerful device, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus platform.
The Moto G200 arrived in Brazil shortly after, in December 2021. With the potential of a top-of-the-line cell phone and intermediate experience, the model has good battery performance and has brought advances compared to its predecessor Moto G100.
When launched in Brazilian territory, the Motorola Moto G200 5G cost R$4,999. Now, it can be purchased at the retailer Submarino, in blue or green, for R$ 3,999. Check out the offer on our comparator below.
The Moto G200 features a good finish, bold design and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, it works with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and can be used in desktop mode thanks to the Ready For feature.
In terms of photography, the Moto G200 features a 108 MP main sensor, a 13 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth lens. The front camera arranged in a hole format on the display has 16 MP.
The Moto G200 comes out of the box with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Some smartphone extras include 5G connection, NFC for payments, basic water resistance (IP52), dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi.