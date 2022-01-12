Ômicron accounts for 80% of Covid cases in the city of São Paulo – 01/11/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The omicron variant accounts for 80% of Covid-19 cases in the city of São Paulo, the Municipal Health Department said on Tuesday (11). So far, 154 people infected with the new strain of the coronavirus have been identified in the capital of São Paulo.

According to the folder, among 105 samples analyzed by the Butantan Institute recently, 20 (19.4%) were positive for the delta variant and 85 (80.95%) for the ômicron strain.

The dates that correspond to the omicron samples were not disclosed by the administration. ​Genomic surveillance is carried out in partnership between the city hall and the Butantan Institute. About 300 samples of RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 are studied weekly.

The city hall has carried out rapid tests in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), Emergency Care (PAs), emergency rooms (PSs) and in the 469 Basic Health Units (UBS), in the triage, to identify positive cases of Covid-19.

The tests done by health professionals are by the antigen method. “The measure helps to identify cases more quickly and maintain patient monitoring in the city of São Paulo,” the ministry said in a statement.

The prefecture began, last Wednesday (5), to double-test people with flu-like symptoms for Covid-19 and influenza. According to the Municipal Health Department, around 300,000 sets of tests will be made available in all 469 UBSs in the capital.

The simultaneous incidence of the new H3N2 influenza strain and the ômicron variant has led to an increase in hospitalizations and visits to patients with respiratory symptoms in public and private hospitals in São Paulo.

Respiratory syndromes have also caused problems for public administration. In the capital of São Paulo, in the last week, 1,585 professionals were away for Covid-19 or flu syndrome. The Ricardo Nunes (MDB) management has 94,526 permanent employees or employees hired by OSS (Social Health Organizations).