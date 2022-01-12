Omicron could infect more than half of Europeans in next 8 weeks, says WHO – International

COPENHAGEN — At current transmission rates, the variant omicron could infect more than half of the European population in the next six to eight weeks, the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO). The health authority warns, however, that despite the strain apparently causing fewer severe cases and deaths, it is still too early to treat the disease. Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Only in the first week of the year, the Europe saw more than 7 million new cases of covid-19, said WHO regional director Hans Kluge, in a survey that also takes into account Russia and Central Asian countries such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, for example. Fifty of the 53 nations evaluated by the agency already have cases of the strain.

In the 27 countries of the European Union, diagnoses in the first week of the year exceed 5.3 million. Alone, France should exceed more than 350,000 daily infections this Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Véran anticipated, beating the previous record of 332,200 recorded on the 5th. The most contagious variant, Kluge said, takes the region of “ West to East”.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments projects that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in six to eight weeks,” he said at a press conference in Copenhagen, referring to a center for research at the University of Washington.

The most recent wave of the strain to date is marked by fewer symptomatic cases and fewer deaths, especially among those already vaccinated. If the average daily cases in the EU more than tripled between December 10 and January 10, from 255,700 to 816,000, daily deaths fell in the same range: from almost 2,000 to 1,550.

Evidence suggests that Omicron affects the upper respiratory tract more strongly than the lungs, causing milder symptoms than other strains. On Monday, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, suggested that it might be time to assess the evolution of Covid-19 using methods similar to those of a common flu, given the drop in lethality.

This means treating Covid as an endemic disease rather than a pandemic, without recording every case and testing everyone who shows symptoms. The WHO, in turn, repeated that it is still too early to classify the variant as “mild”, noting that hospitalization rates are growing on the continent and putting health systems under pressure.

uncertainties

According to Catherine Smallwood, also from the European arm of the WHO, the Spanish leader’s proposal is out of the question at the moment. For covid to be an endemic disease, she said, “the stable circulation of the virus in a predictable way” will be necessary, something very far from what is currently happening.

“There is still a great deal of uncertainty and a virus that develops rapidly, posing new challenges. We’re certainly not at a point where you can call it endemic,” Smallwood said. “It can happen, but tackling it will be in 2022 is a little difficult at this stage.”

At least in the UK, the first epicenter of Omicron in Europe, the situation seems to be stabilizing. The moving average of diagnoses peaked at 182.9k on the 5th, dropping to 171.6 on Monday.

If British diagnoses increased more than 3.6 times in December – also more than triple registered in January 2020, when the country was going through its worst moment of the pandemic – deaths grew at a slower pace.

Today the United Kingdom records an average of 191 deaths daily, most of them unvaccinated. The number is higher than the statistics at home for units recorded during the northern summer months, but a fraction of the nearly 1,250 deaths seen daily a year ago, as the country was going through its deadliest moment of the pandemic, before vaccination campaigns became comprehensive.

So far, almost 70% of Britons have taken both the anti-covid doses or the single Janssen injection, a proportion similar to the EU. In the current global epicenter of the pandemic, the United States, those who have already completed their vaccination cycle are no more than 62.1%.

global epicenter

In the second, the US alone registered 1.48 million daily cases, according to Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford, breaking its own record of 1.17 million counted on the 3rd. 45% of the 3.28 million infections recorded on the planet on Monday.

The American statistics may be underestimated, as there is an increase in the use of home tests in the country, the result of which is not necessarily reported to the authorities. Faced with the exponential increase in cases, the country today records a record number of hospitalizations, with 145,900 people currently in hospital due to the pandemic, almost double the number two weeks ago.

Among them, there are about 5,000 children diagnosed or with suspected cases of covid-19, a number that is almost double the previous wave, in September, caused by Delta.

Most of these hospitalizations, however, are preventable. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an unvaccinated person is now eight times more likely to need admission to a hospital than someone with both doses.

On average, 1,653 people die today in the country, 35% more than two weeks ago. The first cities hit by the new strain, such as New York, Boston and Chicago, are starting to see an increase in deaths, which are growing at a slower pace than in previous outbreaks and especially among the uninoculated. Given the high number of cases, however, even the mildest variant can overwhelm hospitals. / NYT, REUTERS and AP