Omicron is already the dominant variant in the world, points out WHO | coronavirus

A report released on Tuesday (11) by the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the omicron variant of the coronavirus was responsible for almost 60% of Covid-19 cases sequenced in the last month.
According to the document, of the 357,206 samples sequenced and published on the Gisaid platform, which gathers sequencing done around the world, a total of 208,870 were from the Ômicron in the last 30 days. The total is equivalent to 58.5% of the samples.
The percentage already exceeds that of delta, which was the previous dominant variant worldwide: it now accounts for 41.4% of cases (147,887 samples).
A previous survey, carried out by the platform “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford, pointed out that the ômicron is also the dominant variant in Brazil: until December 27, the variant was found in 58% of cases sequenced in the country:
A survey carried out by the platform “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford, pointed out that the ômicron is also the dominant variant in Brazil: until December 27, the variant was found in 58% of the cases sequenced in the country. — Photo: Reproduction/Our World in Data
More transmissible, but possibly less severe
The WHO report also briefly lists the main features of each virus concern variant detected so far.
Omicron appears to be more transmissible, but possibly less severe than the others.
“In terms of disease severity, there is increasing evidence that the omicron variant is less severe compared to other variants,” the report says.
The organization also claims that RT-PCR tests continue to be able to detect the variant; as for antigen tests, the WHO says it is still being investigated whether they would be less able to identify the micron.
- Antigen or PCR? What test to do on each suspected Covid
The report notes that all information is still preliminary – and that “the overall risk related to Omicron remains very high”. This alert had already been made by the WHO since the end of November.
On Monday (11), the world recorded another daily record of Covid-19 cases: 3 million infections in just 24 hours.
On the same day, the WHO itself predicted that more than 50% of Europeans could contract the disease, with the omicron variant, by March.