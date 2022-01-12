Omicron will infect almost everyone, but vaccinated will suffer less, says Fauci – International

the variant omicron of the new coronavirus will infect “almost everyone”, regardless of vaccination status, said the world’s leading infectious disease expert. United States, Anthony Fauci last Tuesday, 11. However, vaccinated people should respond better to infections.

He said those who were vaccinated “very likely, with a few exceptions, will do reasonably well” and avoid hospitalization and death, Fauci said, speaking at a virtual event with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Fauci also told a Senate hearing the same day that the unvaccinated are 20 times more likely to die, 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to be infected than the vaccinated.

“Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet will be impacted by the severe aspect of this,” he said, referring to the surge in cases. “And while it’s less severe on a case-by-case basis, when you have quantitatively that many people infected, a fraction of them will die,” he said.

A World Health Organization official predicted on Tuesday that the omicron variant will infect more than half of the population in the European region in the next six to eight weeks, if current trends continue.

US closer to peak

Scientists are seeing signs that the alarming wave of the Omicron may be close to peaking in the United States and should soon begin to decline dramatically. The same seems to be observed in the United Kingdom. The reason: the variant has proven to be so contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa .

“It’s going to go down as fast as it goes up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics analytics at the University of Washington in Seattle.

At the same time, experts warn that there is still a lot of uncertainty about how the next phase of the pandemic could play out. The plateau or ebb in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of suffering are yet to come for overwhelmed patients and hospitals, even if the downfall happens.

“There are still a lot of people who will be infected as we go down the curve,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas Covid-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within a week.

In fact, she said, by the university’s complex calculations, the actual number of new daily infections in the US — an estimate that includes people who have never been tested — has already peaked, reaching 6 million on Jan.

less serious cases

A new study of nearly 70,000 patients in California demonstrates that Omicron causes less severe infections than other variants, results that align with similar findings from South Africa, Britain and Denmark, as well as a series of animal experiments.

compared to Delta, Omicron infections were half as likely to send people to the hospital. Of the more than 52,000 patients identified from electronic medical records, the researchers found that not a single patient required a respirator during this period.

“It’s actually a viral factor responsible for reducing severity,” said Dr. Lewnard, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Berkeley, author of the study, which was published online Tuesday and has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Despite Omicron’s less severe virulence, US hospitals are on the brink of collapse under an influx of cases. Dr. Lewnard said this was the result of the variant spreading like wildfire. On average, more than 730,000 people test positive every day in the United States, nearly three times the previous peak last winter.

“Because it’s more transmissible, at some point there will be a lot of hospitalizations that will inevitably occur,” said Dr. Lewnard.

In recent weeks, Britain and several other countries have reported that Ômicron has a lower risk of hospitalizations. When the variant hit the United States last month, Dr. Lewnard and his colleagues began analyzing electronic health records held by Southern California’s Kaiser Permanente, a large healthcare system serving 4.7 million people.

They analyzed 69,279 symptomatic patients who tested positive for the coronavirus from November 30 to January 1. Three quarters of the positive samples contained the Omicron variant and the rest were Delta.

The researchers then followed the people who tested positive to see if they ended up in the hospital. They excluded so-called incidental covid patients who showed up at hospitals for other complaints and tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.

Compared with Delta, Ômicron cut the risk of hospitalization in half, the study found, and people who went to hospital with the new variant stayed for a shorter period. The variant reduced hospital admissions by more than three days, a 70% reduction compared to Delta.

Fourteen of the Delta-infected patients died, while only one Omicron patient died.

As scientists gathered evidence that Omicron is less severe, they struggled to understand why. One reason is that people infected with the variant have more immune defenses than in previous waves. In other countries, researchers have found that previous infections with other variants reduce the chances that people will become seriously ill with Omicron. Vaccination also offers protection.

“Vaccines are very useful,” said Dr. Lewnard. He and his colleagues found that Californians who were vaccinated were 64% to 73% less likely to be hospitalized than people who were not vaccinated. Even among unvaccinated people, however, the Ômicron was less likely to lead to hospitalizations than the Delta.

Animal studies suggest that Omicron readily infects cells in the upper airways but works poorly in the lungs, which could explain its milder effects./AP, NYT and WP