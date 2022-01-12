On his way to Corinthians, Ivan is released by Ponte Preta to take exams at Timão | football

– Pontepretano goalkeeper Ivan, who trained normally today, was released for exams at Corinthians. President Marco Eberlin, who was at the São Paulo Football Federation this afternoon, in São Paulo, informs that the negotiation is under way and, in being consolidated, Ponte will pronounce on it, giving the information to the fans and public opinion – says the note from Macaca’s press office.

If the transfer actually takes place, Ivan, 24, will come to shadow Cássio. He has already been called up twice by Tite and was a regular on the Olympic team until the injury he suffered in his right wrist, in October 2020. He underwent surgery and spent almost eight and a half months in recovery, missing the Tokyo Olympics. The return was in July of last year.

1 of 1 Ivan during Ponte’s game in Serie B 2021 — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress Ivan during Ponte’s game in the 2021 Series B — Photo: Álvaro Jr/ PontePress

Ivan is managed by Fernando Garcia’s Eleenko Sports, opening at both clubs. Although Macaca has 100% of the economic rights, with a contract until April 2023, loans made by previous managements with Garcia, between R$10 million and R$12 million, provided the sale of Ivan as collateral.

It’s as if the goalkeeper had been used as a “overdraft” by Ponte. Thus, the Bridge will not be left with anything when Ivan is negotiated, as President Marco Antônio Eberlin said at a press conference last Monday.

– We will hardly make any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Although the rights belong to Ponte, Ponte made loans with the sale of Ivan as a guarantee. And these mutuals were not small. It is something in the order of R$ 10 million, R$ 12 million. So you will hardly measure any value with the sale of it, let alone have control over the output.

This is also why the conversations involved the Corinthians board and Eleenko Sports much more, with Ponte being informed of the possibility when the situation was already on track.

The goalkeeper has already been targeted by European giants like Milan and Barcelona in the recent past. In high before the injury, Ivan was observed inside and outside Brazil. According to reports in Italian and Spanish newspapers at the time, he was the “best goalkeeper of his generation”.

On the bridge since 2013, when he left Guarani at the age of 16 to accompany his “mentor”, the goalkeeper coach Betão, who was released by Macaca at the turn of the season, Ivan debuted as a starter among the professionals precisely against Corinthians.

For the first round of the 2018 Paulistão, at Pacaembu, he saved a penalty from Jadson in the 1-0 victory from Campinas. Watch below:

Lost! Jadson takes a very weak penalty and Ivan takes it without giving a rebound in the 29th minute of the 2nd time

Since then, he has established himself as the absolute owner of the Pontepretana goal. With each miracle performed, living up to the traditional school of goalkeepers in Ponte, which has already revealed big names such as Carlos Gallo, Waldir Peres, Sérgio Guedes and Aranha, the identification with the white-and-white fans grew.

The leadership role in the locker room also grew gradually, so much so that he took on the captain’s armband. He can be considered the main idol of Ponte in recent years.