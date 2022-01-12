Ortega assumes 4th term after a facade election, and Nicaragua receives new sanctions – 01/10/2022 – World

Two months after winning a sham election, Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega held a ceremony in Managua this Monday (10th) to swear in his new term, his fourth in a row.

Ortega was with his wife, Rosario Murillo, and devoted much of his speech to attacking the US — hours earlier, US and European authorities expanded sanctions on names linked to the regime.

The event featured figures from the Latin American left, such as the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and the leader of the Cuban regime, Miguel Díaz-Canel. China, which in December saw Nicaragua cut ties with Taiwan, which the regime considers a rebellious province, also attended.

Another who participated in the event was the rightist Juan Orlando Hernández, current president of Honduras. The leader of the neighboring country leaves office on January 27 – having as successor Xiomara Castro de Zelaya –, involved in allegations of drug trafficking in the United States. It is speculated that, due to the case, he, who denies any wrongdoing, may seek refuge in Nicaragua.

The term that officially begins this Monday will be the fifth for the politician, one of the leaders of the Sandinista Revolution, which in the 1970s overthrew the Somoza dynasty — after being elected to a term in 1984, he returned to office in 2007 at the polls and remains in office. power since then, uninterruptedly.

The November election was not recognized by the majority of the international community, since, in the months before the vote, the regime arrested seven opposing candidates on charges of money laundering and treason. Ortega ran against five other names, but they only entered the race as part of the theater — they were all allies. In the end, it obtained 76% of the votes, according to the official results.

“The United States will have to change in relation to Latin America, because now there is resistance and an awareness of patriotism,” said the Nicaraguan dictator on Monday. “We will no longer let them take away our riches and we will seek together common projects to fight the poverty of our peoples. The example of Venezuela is an example of strength and resistance against the US.”

Ortega added that the crackdown on the 2018 protests, when more than 300 protesters were killed by security forces and paramilitary groups aligned with the dictator, was actually a “fight against internal terrorism, which murdered police officers and attacked hospitals and public institutions.” .

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

Wearing a cap and red sports jacket, the dictator removed his presidential sash at the end of his speech and waved it to the crowd, saying he was committed to fighting for Nicaraguan families.​

Just hours before the ceremony, the US and European Union expanded economic and diplomatic sanctions against officials linked to Ortega. The Europeans announced the freezing of assets and the imposition of a veto on the travel of two of the dictator’s sons and five other people linked to the regime, the police, the Supreme Electoral Council and the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Posts.

The EU said in a document that these people committed “serious violations of human rights by supporting fraudulent elections”, and the National Police was accused of “inflicting degrading treatment, including physical and psychological torture, on those who opposed the regime of Ortega”.

The 116 officials who received US sanctions belong to the army, the Ministry of Defense and the country’s state-owned oil company. In addition to them, mayors and other politicians, prosecutors and authorities linked to the police will also no longer be able to enter American territory. According to the US State Department, they “helped undermine democracy in Nicaragua.”

On election night in November, US President Joe Biden called the Managua election a farce and said his government and the international community should use “diplomatic and economic tools” to hold Ortega and Murillo to account. The European Union adopted the same tone on the date.

The new sanctions, therefore, are not exactly a surprise. According to the AFP news agency, representatives from Venezuela, Cuba, Honduras, China, Bolivia, Mexico, Palestine, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Belize, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Angola, Turkey, Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia and Yemen.