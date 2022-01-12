Pabllo Vittar reveals that he was proposed by a married man

Pablo Vittar, 28 years old, made an unusual revelation during the Sunday with Huck this Sunday (09). During the new Sunday frame “Believe Whoever You Will”, the singer opened up the game and said that she was proposed by a committed man.

“I met someone online and we talked for months. We were so in love that I got a marriage proposal. I went to travel to another city for our live date, and when I got there, we were in a honeymoon mood, but it didn’t last long. On the same day, I found out that the person was already married.”, she confessed.

Then, the artist said that she was not famous at the time she met the married man: “Every like is a passion on social media, but I can’t explain it, it was months talking and I got involved in his story. This happened years ago, I wasn’t even famous yet, I lived in Indaiatuba, São Paulo”, she said.

talked about Lula

In a recent interview with UOL’s Splash, singer Pabllo Vittar spoke about her relationship with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. At the time, the artist said that the politician was very important during her childhood:

“Artists positioning themselves is a duty. It is the influence of good against evil. God willing, I’ll be in Lula’s possession. I want to receive the formal invitation! I will sing in a beautiful red dress,” she said. “He doesn’t know it, but he was part of my childhood and my life. I grew up with Bolsa Família, in the MST, projects that he provided. It’s a reference for me. I strongly believe in the change he can bring, with a lot of faith and wisdom. Next year is Lula. I’m really happy that we’re getting out of this hellhole,” she said.

prejudice suffered

Some time ago, the singer Pabllo Vittar gave an interview to the magazine GQ Brasil and spoke about the prejudice suffered. According to her, the attacks received on the streets ended up decreasing a lot with fame, but on social networks they grew:

“I can say that the battles and the type of violence change when we become famous. I don’t suffer as much violence on the streets anymore, but online, it has increased. In the beginning, this impacted me a lot, today I learned to just ignore such attacks and I came to understand that a hate attack says much more about who attacks than about who is attacked”, he confessed. “But I cannot compare my personal battles today with that of people who, in addition to all the homophobia that is gigantic in Brazil, face hunger, the lack of structure and government support and millions of other terrible factors”, he said.