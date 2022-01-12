Paes defends the importance of vaccinating the non-immunized

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), today reinforced the importance of vaccination against covid-19, during a broadcast on social media. He drew attention to the fact that among the patients currently hospitalized with the disease in the city’s municipal public health network, about 90% did not take the three doses of the vaccine.

“I can’t understand the person who doesn’t get vaccinated, who doesn’t take his booster dose. So if it’s not for self-love — and we love you, you who don’t like to get vaccinated, we want you alive, please , stay alive — save us from having the health network (overloaded), which has been suffering from the covid for two years, without being able to attend elective surgeries, with all the problems. We were returning to a certain normality, and we again having to hospitalize people for covid”, highlighted the mayor.

Paes also pointed to the vaccine as the measure capable of providing people with freedom and admitted the difficulty of adopting restrictions at this time, after almost two years of the beginning of the pandemic.

“I want to get involved in your life because I want you to live. You may not like me, not vote for me, that’s your problem. But I want you to live. I want to see your family happy and you living (…) The vaccine it’s freedom, it’s what allows us to rotate normally at this moment, without restrictions (…) Any kind of restriction after all this time is very difficult. We are reaching a very delicate moment, but it can be a turning point. turn.”

He cited the situation in the United Kingdom, where the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 by the omicron variant of the new coronavirus began to fall.

Almost 40% of hospitalized patients did not take any dose

Also according to the municipal health department of Rio, 38% of those hospitalized have not taken any dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Currently, considering data from infirmary beds and ICUs (Intensive Care Units), there are, in the city’s public network, 190 hospitalized with covid-19, according to the city hall census.

Mass vaccination is the most effective measure against covid-19, protecting, especially, against the evolution of the disease to serious conditions, such as hospitalization and death from the virus.