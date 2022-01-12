Palmeiras agrees on the last details and closes the hiring of defender Murilo; see the details

Fifth reinforcement of the season, Murilo reached an agreement with Palmeiras for five seasons

THE palm trees has his fifth reinforcement for the season. On Tuesday night (11), the club reached a definitive agreement with defender Murilo, and 24 years old, who was revealed in the base categories of the cruise and was in Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, according to the ESPN.com.br.

The agreement with Murilo will be valid for five seasons. To hire you permanently, Palmeiras will disburse 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million in current figures) with the Russian club.

The agreement had already been forwarded last Monday (10), but the last details were settled in the last few hours. The official announcement should be made later this week.

Murilo, however, should not be the only reinforcement for the position. At the request of coach Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras is still looking for a left-handed defender. According to ESPN.com.br, the ball of the moment is the 28-year-old Mexican Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres-MEX. The São Paulo club has evaluated its name, but without conversations.

In addition, Palmeiras also will seek reinforcements for other positions. The club is still looking for replacements for the departures of Felipe Melo and Danilo Barbosa, in addition to defenders Alan Empereur and Emerson Santos. Some of these positions have already found new faces, like the steering wheel jailson, announced last week.

The São Paulo club officially re-introduced itself last week, at the Football Academy, for the start of the pre-season. For now, the new faces are the Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and the attacker Rafael Navarro.