Palmeiras announces the hiring of defender Murilo, reaches five reinforcements and already has the next target on the market

Verdão continues to move in the market. The choice of the time was defender Murilo, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia

THE palm trees announced the defender Murilo this Wednesday morning (12). The defender signed a contract with Verdão for five seasons, lasting until 2026. ESPN.com.br had anticipated the agreement between the parties last Tuesday night (11), when there were still pending issues in the contract.

Murilo is Palmeiras’ fifth signing for the 2022 season. So far, the club has announced the arrival of Eduard Atuesta, Marcelo Lomba, Rafael Navarro and Jailson. It is still awaited the arrival of new names to Verdão, which seeks replacements in the market, mainly in the attack sector, and a left-handed defender, requested by Abel Ferreira.

“I was very happy when the proposal arrived. I was really touched and told my whole family. I accepted right away and wanted to come to São Paulo as soon as possible to join my teammates. I already knew the structure of the club and I am happy to have all this at my disposal. I’m sure I made the right decision when I came to Verdão”, said the defender to the club’s official website.

play 0:18 On Tuesday night (11), the club reached a definitive agreement with defender Murilo, 24 years old, who was revealed in the youth categories of Cruzeiro and was at Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, according to an investigation by the ESPN.com.br

Murilo was revealed by cruise and was part of the squad of Raposa champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2017. In 2019, the defender was traded with Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, a club he defended before agreeing to come to Palmeiras. The defender had the approval of Abel Ferreira and joins the squad that follows in pre-season.

Murilo has chemistry in the Verdão cast with names like Rony and Mayke, with whom he lived at the time of Cruzeiro. “I’ve watched several recent games by Palmeiras, I’ve noticed a lot the intensity and I like this style of play. I’m sure I’ll adapt quickly and I’ll respond on the field in everything the teacher and his commission ask me to”, concluded the defender. .