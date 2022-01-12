Palmeiras beats Tigres and Flamengo in signing defender Murilo

Palmeiras confirmed the signing of defender Murilo Cerqueira this Wednesday morning (12). The defender closed for five seasons and Alviverde overcame competition from Tigres, from Mexico, and Flamengo to complete the deal headed by Anderson Barros.

The Mexican club, aware of the imminent departure of Carlos Salcedo, saw the Brazilian as an option to fill the gap in the squad. Salcedo even stayed close to Palmeiras, but the negotiation did not advance. The Mexicans made a more financially advantageous offer for the defender, but Anderson Barros managed to line up for the former Lokomotiv Moscow player to wear green.

Murilo’s will was also crucial for the success of the business and, in addition to Palmeiras, Flamengo also monitored the athlete. The agreement meets the profile sought by the current management of the club: young athletes, who can provide immediate and financial return on sports in the future.

The athlete arrives at Alviverde for 2.5 million dollars (about 14.2 million, at the current price) for 80% of his economic rights. The player signed with Verdão for five seasons, until the end of 2026.

Palmeiras had been looking for a defender since the end of 2021. After an unsuccessful attempt to count on Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica, who did not pass the club’s medical exams, Alviverde returned to the market to meet one of the requests for Abel Ferreira for 2022. The Portuguese commander wanted a defender to play on the left side of the defense and, despite not being left-handed, Murilo meets the identified need.

