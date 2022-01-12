Palmeiras fans demand the hiring of a striker: ‘We want a number 9’

This Tuesday afternoon (11), goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba was presented by Palmeiras, in a press conference. But, in the middle of this presentation, another situation drew attention: in the live broadcast chat, fans repeated the number ‘9’ several times, in a request – almost desperate – for the hiring of a striker.

On Twitter, the matter has also been reverberating for days, with messages ranging from criticism of the current management of the club to distrust with reinforcements already agreed, such as Rafael Navarro. The striker, ex-Botafogo, arrived at Verdão free of charge after the end of his contract with Alvinegro. At first, the bets are that he will occupy the position of ‘9’ in the Club World Cup, if there is no hiring of another name to dispute the vacancy.

Although fans have dreamed of a possible arrival of striker Diego Costa, the names aired at the club were Taty Castellanos (New York City) and Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen). Palmeiras should debut in the semifinals of the World Cup on February 8, with an opponent still to be defined between the winner of Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Ahly (Egypt).

