Palmeiras fans demand the hiring of a striker: ‘We want a number 9’

This Tuesday afternoon (11), goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba was presented by Palmeiras, in a press conference. But, in the middle of this presentation, another situation drew attention: in the live broadcast chat, fans repeated the number ‘9’ several times, in a request – almost desperate – for the hiring of a striker.

On Twitter, the matter has also been reverberating for days, with messages ranging from criticism of the current management of the club to distrust with reinforcements already agreed, such as Rafael Navarro. The striker, ex-Botafogo, arrived at Verdão free of charge after the end of his contract with Alvinegro. At first, the bets are that he will occupy the position of ‘9’ in the Club World Cup, if there is no hiring of another name to dispute the vacancy.

Check out the fan reaction:

We want a shirt 9 — Adamiⓟ TRI from America (@sepadamirxs)

January 9, 2022





If it’s to embarrass yourself in the world without shirt 9, it’s better to give up this competition.. The @Palmeiras he just embarrasses himself in the market when begging for reinforcements and he’s being tough to not spend a penny on the striker — ⓟ Gilson SEP (@gilsonc10)

January 11, 2022



The funniest is Chat with only one subject; Where’s the 9? Palmeiras fans are really amazing lol — Felipe Albino (@Fellipe_Albino)

January 11, 2022



I WANT A 9 — DIEGUIN ˢᵉᵖ Ⓟ | tri champion (@dieguin_sep)

January 11, 2022



It’s okay for Palmeiras to sign players like Murilo

Eduard Atuesta

jailson

Rafael Navarro I think they can be good names, but Palmeirense and Palmeiras know more than ever that they need a number 9 And that’s not going to happen, by the way.. with this board — Fernando (@F7Palmeirensep)

January 11, 2022



Rafael Navarro can handle it? I believe so, but what about getting hurt? let’s go Ron from 9 again? from Deyverson? until when ? — Luiz PalesTRIno (@luizito_david)

January 10, 2022



Sometimes I have the impression that Palmeiras will never be able to sign a striker — Victor Hugo (@vichugoTA)

January 11, 2022





Although fans have dreamed of a possible arrival of striker Diego Costa, the names aired at the club were Taty Castellanos (New York City) and Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen). Palmeiras should debut in the semifinals of the World Cup on February 8, with an opponent still to be defined between the winner of Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Ahly (Egypt).